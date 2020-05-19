SECTIONS
Levin: Greatest Entity That Interfered in 2016 Election Was the Obama Administration

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 19, 2020 at 7:46am
Fox News host Mark Levin argued that the Obama administration was the “greatest entity” interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Further, he said it then turned around and used the intelligence and law enforcement apparatuses of the federal government to sabotage the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“The most lawless administration in modern history was the Obama/Biden administration,” Levin said Sunday night on his program, “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“These aren’t a few one-off rogue FBI agents. This is a ubiquitous activity throughout the government,” he said regarding the effort to build the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Levin, who served as chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration in the 1980s, observed that it stretches credulity to believe former President Barack Obama did not know about his administration’s efforts directed at the Trump team.

He played a March 2017 “Fox & Friends” clip in which he quoted a McClatchy report from January 2017.

“‘The agencies involved in the inquiry are the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and representatives of the director of the national intelligence,'” Levin said.

“Are you telling me Barack Obama didn’t know what was going on in six agencies?”

He believes the 44th president approved of the undertaking.

Do you agree with Levin that Obama knew about the FBI efforts directed against Trump's team?

In another clip from 2017, Levin noted that Obama received daily intelligence briefings in which the Department of Justice’s pursuit of multiple Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court warrants to surveil the Trump campaign surely would have come up.

“Let me tell you something about daily intelligence briefings. If your attorney general and your FBI is going to the FISA court to get a warrant to investigate aspects of an opposition party in the middle of a general election campaign, how much you want to bet the president of the United States knew that?” the former top DOJ official questioned.

Levin also pointed to recently released documents showing Obama met on Jan. 5, 2017, with Vice President Joe Biden, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and discussed incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s phone calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Fox News reported.

“So the leaking before Obama leaves office is enormous — to The New York Times, to The Washington Post to British newspapers, to websites,” Levin said concerning what happened in the weeks before Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The radio talk show host argued that the Obama administration worked with the establishment media to establish the false narrative that the president-elect’s campaign colluded with Russia.

“The word has gone out, ‘Push out this narrative of Russia collusion. Push it out. Cripple the incoming president of the United States. Create this cloud over his head so when he comes into office, he will be viewed as a Russian puppet,”‘ he said.

“And we now know, of course, as a result of the Mueller investigation as well as the release of information the other week out of the director of the national intelligence, none of them believed for a minute that there was Russia collusion.”

Multiple Obama administration officials, including Clapper and National Security Advisor Susan Rice, testified before the House Intelligence Committee in closed-door sessions in 2017 that they had no direct knowledge or evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, appeared on Levin’s show and agreed with him that the purpose of the leaks by Obama administration officials was to set the narrative of Trump-Russia collusion.

“There was no leak that they were too resistant to taking it seems like,” she said.

She pointed to a Washington Post story published the day before FBI agents showed up at the White House to interview Flynn.

“Flynn himself is not the active target of an investigation, U.S. officials said,” The Post story read.

“That wasn’t true,” Hemingway recounted, but it was meant to give Flynn a false sense of assurance.

She further argued on “Life, Liberty & Levin” that the FBI efforts directed at Flynn and others were for the purpose of “sidelining” them.

“This was about making sure that they could sideline people who would expose what they had been doing throughout the campaign, throughout the transition,” Hemingway said, “and then, of course, what they hoped to continue doing into the Trump administration.”

Flynn became “target No. 1” because he had previously served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration and would quickly sense something “fishy and problematic” was going on in intelligence community efforts direct against Trump and his team.

“The Trump administration was the victim of a coordinated leak campaign to set a knowingly false narrative of Russia collusion,” Hemingway said. “This is unprecedented levels of unmasking and leaking and conspiring against an incoming administration.

“We have always prided ourselves in having healthy, smooth transitions of power. This was a willful attempt to undermine that smooth transition of power, and that’s an attack on the American people themselves.”

Levin concluded, “Seems like the greatest entity that interfered in the election was the Obama administration.”

