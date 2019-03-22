Levin Hammers Dems for Ignorance on Electoral College: They Are ‘Greatest Threat to Constitution’

Conservative commentator Mark Levin expressed astonishment at the disregard for the Constitution among the Democrat candidates running for president, describing the party overall as “sick,” based on some of the recent positions its members have taken.

“The greatest threat to our Constitution and economic system isn’t from any foreign power, it’s from the Democrat Party,” Levin said on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday night.

“It’s the leftists within the Democrat Party because they use our liberty and our Constitution to destroy our liberty and our Constitution, and they’re very good at it.”

The talk radio host pointed first to multiple Democrat candidates — including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California — who have voiced support for ending the Electoral College in favor of a straight popular vote for president.

TRENDING: Trump Calls Kellyanne Conway’s Husband a ‘Husband from Hell’ as Feud Escalates

“They want to destroy the Electoral College,” said Levin. “Now what would that mean? Why do we have an Electoral College? And why do I have to explain this to people who want to run for president of the United States?”

“Because there were states that had smaller populations that were not going to join the union if the most populous states were going to control the entire country,” the former top Reagan Justice Department official added. “We have an Electoral College that keeps peace in this nation.”

Levin argued the same reasoning that applied then also applies now — the less populous states of the country do not want to be controlled by Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

“We are a republic, we are not a democracy,” he said. “We are not a mobocracy.”

Do you agree with Levin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (23 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

According to FactCheck.org, the outcome of the Electoral College has been different than the popular vote five times in the nation’s history: 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016.

Levin expressed doubt the Democrats could ever end the Electoral College by constitutional amendment, which would require two-thirds of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Additionally, three-quarters of the states must then ratify the amendment. Levin is confident at least 13 states would oppose the change, thereby blocking the effort.

However, NPR reported that another route some Democrat-controlled states are pursuing is the National Popular Vote interstate compact. This compact would bind state electors to vote for whichever candidate wins the popular vote.

According to the initiative’s website, the signatories to date are Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, California and the District of Columbia.

RELATED: Sandmann’s Lawyer Warns CNN of Upcoming Lawsuit, Suggests It Will Be Even Bigger Than WaPo

The compact is slated to take effect when enough states have signed on to reach 270 Electoral College votes, the number needed to win the presidency. The tally so far is 181.

Levin derided other proposals being offered by Democrat presidential candidates, including packing the Supreme Court, supporting the Green New Deal, confiscating certain firearms, nationalizing healthcare, instituting a guaranteed minimum income, and removing restrictions on abortions.

“Listen to how crazy these people are,” the commentator said regarding the latter. “We are going to eliminate straws to save the whales, but infanticide is a choice.”

“Every decision they make or everything thing they espouse is about power, controlling power,” Levin said.

He also found it sad that all the Democratic presidential candidates appear to be heeding MoveOn.org’s call to boycott the bi-partisan American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual conference, starting on Sunday.

“This is a sick party,” he argued. “These are sick people running for president of the United States. There is no other explanation for this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.