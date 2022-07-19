Levin: Joe Biden Is 'Sabotaging' Economy, Implementing Marxist Ideology Under Guise of Climate Policy

Conservative commentator Mark Levin accused President Joe Biden of sabotaging the economy in the name of addressing climate change.

Levin further asserted that the agenda aligns perfectly with the Marxist worldview.

“Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are in fact responsible for sabotaging our economy and sabotaging our energy industry,” the Fox News host said on the Sunday episode of his program “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“These policies they put under the nomenclature of climate change or the Green New Deal. They started in the 1970s in Europe,” he explained.



Professors, activists, Marxists and left-wing politicians have promoted these “green” initiatives under the broad umbrella of climate control, Levin said.

But it is really a means to promote their economic agenda, which is “de-growth,” he argued.

“[Karl] Marx hated the industrial society,” Levin recounted, and the philosopher fully anticipated that the working class would rise up and overthrow the wealthy industrialists.

Instead, in many parts of the world a vast middle class developed, with hundreds of millions lifted out of poverty thanks to the free enterprise system.

“It’s the opposite of what Marx intended, and the leftists have been fighting this ever since — for the last 100 years — and now it’s come to a head,” Levin said.

The Biden administration, he stated, has “the most radical appointees,” and they’re implementing the “de-growth” agenda.

Levin pointed to the actions Biden and his team have taken targeting the energy sector starting on his first day in office.

Under the auspices of addressing climate change, Biden suspended oil and gas leasing on federal lands and reinstated an Obama-era carbon dioxide emission federal fee to oil drilling operations, which had been lowered significantly under former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, the Biden administration shut down oil exploration in the Arctic Wildlife Preserve, limited oil exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, scrapped offshore lease sales and canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that “the Biden administration plans to block new offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, while allowing limited expansion in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s south coast.”

“But the plan is still being developed, and gives the administration several options — including one that would forgo new lease sales entirely, according to the Interior Department,” the news outlet added.

The U.S. is producing about 1.3 million barrels less per day than at its 2019 pre-pandemic peak under Trump, according to the most recent figures from the Energy Information Administration.

The resulting spiking gas prices, due to less supply and higher demand, have contributed to the country experiencing its highest inflation rate in over 40 years.

Levin quoted from a May article by the Institute for Energy Research warning of electricity shortages as Democrats push to shut down traditional power plants — coal, natural gas and nuclear — in order to transition to wind and solar.

However, “after decades of subsidies and mandates, wind and solar units currently generate only 12 percent of the electricity in the United States, and a much smaller portion of overall energy consumption,” the IER reported.

Levin argued the U.S. is nowhere near prepared to transition away from traditional power sources. “We’re not ready for this at all,” he said.

Levin concluded, “[Democrats] broke the system, and they have no intention of fixing it.”

A Fox News poll released Sunday found that 31 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 68 percent disapprove.

Similarly, 38 percent approve of the president’s energy policy and 57 percent disapprove.

The survey was conducted from July 10 to July 13 among 1,001 registered voters. The margin of error was +/- 3 percent.

