Levin Lays Out Five Reasons Jan. 6 Committee Cannot Find Trump Led an 'Insurrection'

Fox News host Mark Levin listed five reasons he believes the Jan. 6 committee cannot find that former President Donald Trump engaged in an “insurrection.”

Levin — who served a chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration — posited that the committee’s goal is abundantly clear: to show that Trump engaged in an insurrection and, therefore, bar him from seeking elected office.

Levin cited the 14th Amendment, which was adopted following the Civil War in the 1860s.

It states, in part, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office” who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States government].”







“This committee is basically the point of the spear, a front operation for the attorney general of the United States and the [Washington D.C.] U.S. attorney, both of whom are politically partisan and corrupt in that sense,” Levin said.

“Not only do they want Donald Trump indicted, but just in case, they’re putting together a report to accuse Trump of leading an insurrection and then claiming he cannot serve in the presidency as a result under the 14th Amendment,” he contended.

Levin offered several facts that stand against the notion that Trump led an insurrection.

First, he pointed to the video Trump released the afternoon of the Capitol incursion.

In that video, Trump urged his supporters to “stand down” and go home.

“If Donald Trump were seriously interested in an insurrection, he would have issued a video, and his video wouldn’t have said what it said. His video would have been a call to arms. Right? He’s leading an insurrection,” Levin argued.

“He would have called everybody who could hear his voice to come to the Capitol armed. Armed, to take over the Capitol building.”

Levin added that Trump would have called in the U.S. military to arrest the vice president or other officials and declare martial law.

“That’s an insurrection,” he said.

Additionally, Trump could have fired the acting attorney general and the deputy attorney general, which he did not do.

Trump did none of the things that one would associate with an insurrection, Levin argued.

“We wouldn’t have to be holding eight hearings. It would be obvious to all the American people,” he said that Trump had committed an insurrection.

Instead what the committee has presented is “disgruntled former administration employees” testifying with people giving inferences or opinions concerning Trump’s conduct.

“This committee has had all the power to do whatever it wants and they have no — no — no fingerprints, no DNA, nothing of Donald Trump’s on the Jan. 6 violence,” Levin concluded.

Trump supporters have also pointed to the actual words that the 45th president stated at a rally near the White House on Jan. 6 to prove he did not want violence at the Capitol.

He said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

