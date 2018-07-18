Levin: Media Attacking Trump Like ‘Psychopaths’ Over Putin Summit

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin accused mainstream media personalities of reacting like “psychopaths” following Trump’s meeting and joint news conference in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Levin also argued that the Democrats, not Trump, have the true record of appeasing the Russians going all the way back to the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt.

Trump received a torrent of criticism from media personalities, as well as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, for seeming to be as ready to accept Putin’s denial of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential race as the U.S. intelligence community’s findings that it did.

Trump clarified on Tuesday that he has “full faith” in America’s intelligence agencies, including their findings concerning Russian attempts to influence the election.

“What we’ve learned about the media, several of the hosts and guests, is we have a lot of psychopaths out there, that’s for sure,” Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the end of the Helsinki news conference on Monday said, “You have been watching one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader that I’ve ever seen.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Americans must be willing to face the “worst-case scenario” that Trump may be a Manchurian candidate, who “has ascended to the presidency of the United States to serve the interests of another country rather than our own.”

Meanwhile, MSNBC analyst and former Obama CIA director John Brennan argued that Trump was guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and “treason” against the United States, and therefore should face impeachment.

In addition to hitting the media, Levin, who served in the Reagan administration’s Justice Department, targeted Democrat and Republican lawmakers who spoke out in hyperbolic terms against Trump.

“Now the liberals, the media, the Democrats, some Republicans very upset about Russia,” he said. “John McCain, God bless him, and others have said that what Trump did at that press conference is the worst interaction we’ve ever had with Russia, the worst diplomatic disaster ever.”

Levin went on to contrast the Democrats’ (as well as some Republicans’) record of appeasing Russia, with the actions Trump has taken to date.

“In 1945, Franklin Roosevelt sold out half of Europe to (Joseph) Stalin,” the best-selling author recounted. “He repeatedly praised Stalin. Franklin Roosevelt is the hero of the Democrat party, he of Japanese internment camps, too.”

Levin then cited John Kennedy who, by his own assessment, got “beat the hell” out of by Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev at the Vienna Summit in 1961, which led directly to the Cuban Missile Crisis and the building of the Berlin Wall.

The Fox News personality also noted that Sen. Ted Kennedy allegedly sought to collude with the Russians to defeat Ronald Reagan in 1984.

He further pointed out that the Democrats opposed Reagan’s efforts to strengthen America’s national defenses against Russia during the 1980s. The 40th president’s “Peace through strength” strategy is widely attributed by historians with bringing Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev to the negotiating table. Together the two leaders signed a treaty leading to the largest reduction in nuclear weapons before or since.

Levin then listed the many ways Barack Obama failed to oppose Russian aggression including doing “nothing effective at all to stop the Russians interfering in our election.”

Additionally, he did not push back for the invasion of Georgia, the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of eastern Ukraine.

Obama “capitulated to Russia in Syria, the redlines, his betrayal of Poland and the Czech Republic by acceding to Russia’s demand to remove U.S. missile defense systems there,” Levin said. “He betrayed The Ukraine by refusing them with defensive weapons.”

By contrast to that record of “utter appeasement,” he stated that Trump has expanded sanctions on Russian companies, beefed up NATO, has overseen a massive increase in U.S. defense spending, restored missile defenses to Poland and the Czech Republic, returned heavy armored divisions to Germany, pre-positioned armored divisions in the Baltics, and ended arms embargoes on Ukraine and Georgia.

Levin summarized, “All of this hysteria, the fact of the matter is Trump hasn’t done a thing to harm America with respect to Russia and Obama did nothing to protect America when it came to Russia.”

He then concluded, “Bottom line is two entities interfered in our election — the Russians and the Obama administration. The Democrats defend the Obama administration and all of a sudden they don’t like the Russians who they’ve been kowtowing to since 1917.”

