Levin: Pelosi, Not Trump, Was Derelict in Duty on Jan. 6

Fox News host Mark Levin argued on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday night that it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s dereliction of duty, and not any by former President Donald Trump, which resulted in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Levin also took aim at the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol saying it is a “cover-up job” for the speaker and a tool to hurt Trump politically.

“We have a lot of problems in this country. One of them is something called the Jan. 6 committee. And the Jan. 6 committee, you can see that the propaganda, Democrat Party media, the propagandists at the White House, the propagandists that control Congress want to turn Jan. 6 into some kind of an event — an event to use against conservatives, against Donald Trump, against anyone who disagrees with them,” Levin said.

He described the committee’s work as something “straight out of the old Soviet playbook.”

“Nancy Pelosi, who is basically a modern-day Stalinist, in many respects, the way she controls Congress, the way she absolutely crushes the minority, the way she abuses House rules and House traditions, whether it’s impeachment, whether it’s hearings, whether it’s committee assignments and so forth,” Levin said.

He pointed to the make-up of the Jan. 6 committee, which includes no Republicans appointed by the minority — only GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who were handpicked by Pelosi.

“That violates House rules,” Levin said.

Meanwhile, Levin argued the seven Democrats who make up the rest of the nine-member committee are Pelosi loyalists, like Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland — all of whom played central roles in the House impeachments of Donald Trump.

The central issue the Jan. 6 committee should be looking into, Levin contended, was why was the Capitol was breached, but the members are not doing that.

“It is a cover-up job because she can assure that all these loyalists and the two unhinged Republicans, the Never Trumpers, are never going to turn their sights on her and try and figure out why she didn’t call up more Capitol Police. She is in charge of the Capitol Police,” he said.

“Why did [Pelosi] reject President Trump’s offer of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guardsmen? That’s all the president can do. There’s a separation of powers,” Levin continued.

“Nancy Pelosi was in charge of protecting that building, and she failed. And yet we have a committee that’s looking into a so-called insurrection that has no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s testimony. They have no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s emails, text messages, correspondence of any kind, which is absolutely shameful.”

Levin called out Cheney for saying the committee is reviewing Trump’s actions for “potential criminality for dereliction of duty.”

“No, the dereliction of duty would be by Speaker Pelosi, not the president of the United States who offered Guardsmen,” he said. “The fact that he offered Guardsmen suggests that what? That he supported an insurrection?”

“If you’re president of the United States and you want to order an insurrection, who would you send to the Capitol building? Would you send the National Guard to protect the Capitol against the insurrection or a riot or any kind of violence? Would you? Would you send a ragtag bunch of people into the Capitol building, most of whom were not armed? No, I don’t think you would,” Levin added.

He further argued: If what happened on Jan. 6 was an attempted insurrection, why hasn’t the Department of Justice charged anyone with that crime?

Levin also suggested the committee should be looking into the FBI’s failure to communicate the threat of potential violence that could occur on Jan. 6, based on the intelligence it had received.

The conservative commentator believes much of the failure on Jan. 6 was due to politics.

“Let me tell you why Nancy Pelosi would not agree to the National Guard or call up more police, because it wasn’t that long before when President Trump sent more federal law enforcement to protect the federal courthouse in Portland that she called the federal law enforcement brigade ‘storm troopers,’” Levin said.

She also opposed Trump using the Insurrection Act to bring in the National Guard to protect Lafayette Park, across from the White House, in the spring of 2020.

Protesters breached the outer perimeter fencing in late May of that year, and the Secret Service had to escort Trump to the White House bunker.

Levin argued that Pelosi “participated in” the condemnation of Trump for using a show of force to quell the protests in other places like Wisconsin, too.

“So, she was not going to be the one to call up more ‘storm trooper’ police. She was not going to be the one to ask for or accept National Guardsmen having denounced all of them before,” he said.

Levin concluded the purpose of the Jan. 6 committee is to do Pelosi’s dirty work, both in covering up her failures and in seeking to hurt Trump’s potential political future.

“They fear this man more than they fear anything else, and they will do anything to stop him,” he said. “That’s what this is.”

“Nancy Pelosi chose politics over protecting the Capitol building.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

