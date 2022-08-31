Share
News
Fox News host Mark Levin, left, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump had the absolute right to declassify all the documents his administration created. Hillary Clinton poses on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Fox News host Mark Levin, left, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump had the absolute right to declassify all the documents his administration created. Hillary Clinton poses on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. (Fox News / YouTube screen shot; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Levin: Trump Had Right to Access and Declassify All Docs His Admin Created, But Clinton Did Commit Crimes

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  August 31, 2022 at 2:18am
Share

Fox News host Mark Levin said Sunday that former President Donald Trump had the absolute right to declassify all the documents his administration created, so he should not be subject to criminal charges.

Therefore, Levin argued, the FBI’s raid of the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, this month was not justified.

However, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did violate the law regarding the handling of classified information but faced no consequences for her actions, Levin said.

“[The] former president has the legal right to access any and all of the documents created during his presidency, classified or otherwise. Period,” Levin said on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin.”


“The second before he left office, by his very actions alone in taking documents he can be said to have declassified them,” he added.

Trending:
Former Trump Ally Goes Full Villain - Sets Up Precedent for FBI to Raid Trump's Children

“So the former president cannot be charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for this reason and more,” said Levin, who served as chief of state to Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration.

Further, he pointed out that under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, the president is “the executive branch and he’s the commander in chief.”

Not only did Levin say Trump is not guilty of violating the Espionage Act, which was invoked in the affidavit to obtain a search warrant, but he explained that there are no criminal penalties associated with the Presidential Records Act, also cited by the FBI.

Levin recounted that the National Archives is already in possession of the vast majority of documents created during the Trump administration, and the ones at issue are a very relative few.

Should Clinton have been prosecuted for her actions?

Additionally, the former president’s lawyers had been in active negotiations regarding the documents, starting only a year after Trump left office.

Levin said this kind of back-and-forth is the norm and can go on for years.


The conservative firebrand highlighted the contrast between the issues of Trump storing documents at Mar-a-Lago and Clinton having classified documents on an unsecured email server at her home in Chappaqua, New York.

“That violates the Espionage Act,” Levin said of failing to properly secure the documents, some highly classified, from foreign adversaries.

Related:
Levin Lays Out Five Reasons Jan. 6 Committee Cannot Find Trump Led an 'Insurrection'

Further, the documents had been under congressional subpoena by the House Select Committee on Benghazi, beginning in March 2015.


That same month, The New York Times broke the story that Clinton had used a personal email server while she was secretary of state in apparent violation of the Federal Records Act.

“Was her home searched? Was there a search warrant? I don’t seem to recall. Do you?” Levin asked.

“I seem to remember her lawyer, David Kendall, had a big role in deciding what the government would and wouldn’t see,” the Fox host continued.

“Oh, and then we had hammers on iPhones and bleached software and all the rest of it. Obstruction? Of course not, it’s Hillary. And she wasn’t even president, except in her mind. So she didn’t even have the protections attendant to a president.”

Levin concluded, “Now you can see what’s going on here. It’s another disgusting ruse” by the FBI directed against Trump.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




Wife of USMC Vet Being Held Without Trial on Jan. 6 Charges: My Husband Being Denied Basic Rights as American
Levin: Trump Had Right to Access and Declassify All Docs His Admin Created, But Clinton Did Commit Crimes
Tea Party Patriots Action Files Ethics Complaint Seeking Removal of Judge Who Approved Trump Raid
Kari Lake Pledges to Declare Invasion, Seize Fed Border Wall Materials and Use Them to Finish Wall
Carter's 'Malaise' All Over Again? Record Number Believe America's Best Days Are Behind It
See more...

Conversation