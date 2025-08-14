Levitt Drops Illegal Immigrant Bombshell: Dozens Arrested in DC Violent Crime Crackdown

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on Thursday that authorities arrested 29 illegal immigrants in just one night during President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police Department officers and National Guard members made 45 arrests on Wednesday night, which included the 29 illegal immigrants who are now in detention, Leavitt said on “Fox & Friends.” Many of these illegal immigrants had final orders of removal at the time of their arrests.

“There were 29 illegal aliens who removed off of Washington, D.C.’s streets last night. Many of whom had final orders for removal,” Leavitt said. “So these results are happening night after night because of the efforts of this federal task force that are working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department who agree with this effort.”







The 45 individuals have been charged with the assault on a federal officer, fugitive apprehensions, possession of child sex abuse material, and illegal firearms, along with drug trafficking and an assault on an officer with a Subway sandwich, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. Three illegal firearms were additionally seized by law enforcement.

During the first night of Trump’s crackdown on Monday, law enforcement arrested 23 individuals for homicide, firearm offenses, lewd acts, stalking, and possession of a high capacity magazine. These arrests nearly doubled to 43 on Tuesday night.

Border czar Tom Homan said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Wednesday, the MPD is working “hand-in-hand” with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ensure that Washington is no longer a sanctuary city.

Leavitt pointed to a poll by The Washington Post released in May, which found that 65 percent of residents in Washington believe crime is an “extremely” or “very serious” problem in the nation’s capital.

“In fact, the Metropolitan Police Department Union stated that President Trump is right to do this, that crime has been totally out of control in the city, and the residents of Washington — maybe not the journalists, because they don’t want to admit President Trump is right, who live here — but the residents agree according to a Washington Post poll that 65 percent of D.C. residents say that crime is a very serious problem in the District of Columbia,” Leavitt continued.

The corporate media has attempted to downplay the violent crime rates in Washington by citing the MPD’s crime statistics, which were allegedly manipulated by its former police commander. The FBI’s data shows that violent crime has only dropped 10 percent since 2024.

