LGBT Activist Organization Flooding Schools with Cash to Create 'Sexuality' Clubs

An LGBT activist organization awarded more than 70 public and charter schools throughout the U.S. and Canada thousands of dollars to promote gender ideology, support “Gender Sexuality Alliance” clubs and put on “Pride Week” celebrations, according to the group’s website.

Throughout 2023, the It Gets Better Project has awarded at least 56 U.S. and 15 Canadian public and charter schools $10,000 each for a total of $625,000 in grants to fund LGBT initiatives, according to the organization’s website.

Some school districts throughout the country are using the grants they received to fund “gender transition closets” and work with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that describes itself as a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” to take transgender students “back-to-school shopping.”

“The group is funding programs and curricula that are inappropriate for children and certainly inappropriate for classrooms in public schools,” said Erika Sanzi, director of operations at Parents Defending Education, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The fact that they funded a program for a public school to work with the anti-Catholic organization Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence shows that the group is more than willing to work with those who practice bigotry against Americans who think and believe differently from them,” Sanzi said.

Impact Academy of Arts and Technology, a charter school in California, was awarded a grant to work with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to host a “back-to-school shopping” event for transgender and nonbinary students, the It Gets Better Project states.

The charter school is also using the grant to create a gender-transitioning “wardrobe” and host an LGBT community day.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence came under fire after MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers announced they would honor the group at their annual “Pride” night.

In Alabama, Selma High School is using its $10,000 grant to fund a book club that will read literature featured around LGBT themes, the It Gets Better Project states. The high school plans to use the funds to take students on a field trip to a “queer heritage site.”

E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, plans to use its grant to promote its Gender Sexuality Alliance club to create a “safe room,” the LGBT organization’s website states. The funds will also be used to purchase more LGBT books for the school’s library.

Seattle Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the country, received a grant to support a “community and culture conference” that is aimed at “BIPOC LGBTQ+ students,” referring to black, indigenous and people of color, the website says.

A school in Missouri is using $10,000 to create a gender-transition closet, an initiative that has been known in other schools to provide students with tucking tape, chest binders and stand-to-pee devices as part of their “transitions,” though it’s unknown if these products will be in the Missouri school closet.

The Arts and College Preparatory Academy, a charter middle and high school in Ohio, is using the $10,000 grant from the It Gets Better Project to create a “Queer Student Union” to host events about queer history and “pride,” the website shows.

In Louisiana, Benjamin Franklin High School is spending its grant to create a “QCenter” designed to encourage “queer joy and uplift LGBTQ+ students.”

An Alabama public charter school, the Magic City Acceptance Academy, was given thousands to create a “Pride Garden,” the It Gets Better Project states. The proposal for the grant says more than 50 percent of students at the academy are a part of the LGBT community.

“As the head of Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) noted in a recent interview with Politico, ‘GSAs and other student clubs where young people can practice leadership’ are a key pillar of activists’ engagement with children in schools,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, told the DCNF.

“‘It Gets Better’ is one of many programs that exist in K-12 schools, and families deserve to know both about their existence and the source of the funding,” Neily said.

The It Gets Better Project, Impact Academy of Arts and Technology, Selma High School, E.C. Glass High School, Seattle Public Schools, The Arts and College Preparatory Academy, Benjamin Franklin High School and Magic City Acceptance Academy did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

