LGBT Activists Assault Pastor's Home, Cut Power, Threaten His Newborn by Name: 'They Threatened to Kill Us'

The home of Australian pastor Andrew Sedra was reportedly attacked by multiple LGBT activists, who issued threats against the family members, including their newborn son.

The pastor’s X account posted security footage of the attackers, saying they cut off power to the home and tried to gain entry.

“On Thursday night, 4 left-wing activists including 2 hooded individuals came to our home after our address was leaked publicly online,” the post said.

“They threatened to kill us and destroy us, they cut out the electricity from our home and attempted to break in. They knew our whole family by name, including our newborn baby, mentioning him continuously.”

Warning: This video contains explicit language that may be offensive to some viewers.

🚨The SEDRAS ATTACKED by 4 left wing LGBTQ activists in their home. 🏳️‍🌈 On Thursday night, 4 left-wing activists including 2 hooded individuals came to our home after our address was leaked publicly online. They threatened to kill us and destroy us, they cut out the electricity… pic.twitter.com/P4OZ296lw8 — Andrew Sedra (@SedraAndrew) September 5, 2026

Sedra and his wife, Noleen Sedra, are associated with Echo Church, a Pentecostal church movement.

Both speak against homosexuality, as well as other pressing issues like abortion and the rise of Islam in the West.

Other family members, such as brothers Martin Sedra and John Sedra, and sister-in-law Noleen Sedra, received verbal threats from the activists.

The Sedra brothers come from a Coptic background, and their family faced persecution in their native Egypt.

Andrew Sedra’s account noted that the threats included invectives like “I will f***ing kill you,” “I will take you motherf***ers down,” and “I know where you live and I’ll be at your doorstep every night.”

Andrew Sedra: “In Islam there is no separation between mosque and state.”@SedraAndrew pic.twitter.com/DFCjODB4WH — TPUSA Faith (@tpusafaith) August 19, 2026

The post added that the authorities have been contacted.

“We are awaiting further instructions from the Australian Police for the safety of the Sedra family,” the post continued.

“We thank God for His continual protection as we continue to boldly preach the Word of the Lord,” the post said.

“Keep our family in your prayers as we navigate the next steps in wisdom and discernment for the safety of our family.”

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