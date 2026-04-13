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A picture of a crowd holding up LGBT flags during a gay pride parade.
A picture of a crowd holding up LGBT flags during a gay pride parade. (BalkansCat / Getty Images)

LGBT Activists Rage After Coffee Chain Removes Its Rainbow Flags

 By Michael Austin  April 13, 2026 at 4:30am
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A coffee chain with locations across California’s Bay Area announced that it will remove “pride” flags from all of its locations, sparking activist backlash toward the company.

Philz Coffee CEO Mahesh Sadarangani confirmed in a statement to KRON-TV that the flag would be removed from all stores, some of which are located in the Chicago area as well.

“At Philz, we have always believed everyone who walks through our doors deserves to feel welcome and safe, and that belief is at the core of everything we do. Our longstanding support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unchanged,” Sadarangani said.

“We are working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor,” he continued. “This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are.”

Sadarangani made sure to clarify that “our allyship runs deeper than what is on our walls.”

“It shows up in who we hire, how we treat one another and in our annual Pride Month Unity celebration, which returns this June as it has every year. Unity is fundamental to how we operate,” he added.

But the move was swiftly met with backlash — including from Philz Coffee’s own activist staff.

They said in an online petition, which has earned around 5,000 signatures, that the removal of the “pride” flags has “left many team members and customers feeling confounded and unsupported.”

“The pride flags within the stores hold deep meaning and value to both staff and visitors, symbolizing that these locations are safe and welcoming spaces for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” they claimed.

By reinstating the flags, the signatories believe that “Philz will reaffirm its commitment to diversity and inclusion, aligning its values with the community it serves.”

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KRON-TV also spoke to Philz Coffee patrons who were not pleased.

“It would be a huge mistake because the gay population won’t stand for it,” one customer threatened. “We will boycott this place if that’s the case.”

SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford issued a statement against the removal of the flags as well.

“That’s what makes moments like this one sting. It may seem small, but removing a Pride flag sends a message, and for many in this neighborhood, it feels like another blow right at home.”

The “pride” flag, which has several alternate versions encompassing homosexuality, transgenderism, and other such behaviors, originated in the Bay Area.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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