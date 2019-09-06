LGBT and Animal Rights Activists Protest New Chick-fil-A, Can't Stop Line from Wrapping Around Building

Chick-fil-A opened its first franchised location in Canada on Friday and was met by both a line of eager customers and a crowd of protesters.

The popular fast-food chain, famous for its Christian values, is no stranger to protests. For years, the company has been met with opposition from LGBT activists and others on the left.

Despite extensive criticism, however, Chick-fil-A has continued to prove wildly popular, besting In-N-Out this year as America’s favorite fast-food restaurant, according to one major survey.

When the company’s new Toronto location opened at 10:30 a.m. local time, customers “streamed in,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Video captured by Mark Carcasole of Global News Toronto seemed to confirm that account.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling 'Ukrainian Politician' He'll Accept Dirt on Trump

Carcasole tweeted that “the lunchtime lineup outside #TO #ChickfilA remains as long as it was this morning,” adding a video of a line stretching around the block.

Despite the protest, the lunchtime lineup outside #TO #ChickfilA remains as long as it was this morning. pic.twitter.com/LptTBK2xKS — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

Meanwhile, protesters chanted “shame” at the waiting customers and waved signs that read “Cluck-off” in the restaurant’s signature font.

The Yonge & Bloor Chick-fil-A is now open. As promised, at least a hundred LGBTQ and animal rights activists are here, loudly protesting out front. pic.twitter.com/3WquiQZBNM — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

Local LGBT activists denounced Chick-fil-A’s arrival in the Canadian city.

“The fact that Chick-fil-A is opening on the streets of Toronto is something that is quite alarming,” Justin Khan, who works at Toronto LGBT organization The 519, told the CBC.

Protester Tommy King said that the company has “fought against equal rights in the states, and if they’re here, they’re probably going to do the same.”

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Has More Than Doubled Sales Since LGBTQ Advocates First Began Calling for Boycotts

In addition to chanting at customers, protesters staged a “die-in” on the sidewalk.

Animal rights activists now staging a die-in outside the #ChickfilA’s front entrance. pic.twitter.com/vUmToWssuA — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

Protesters also chanted “we will not be silenced,” though it was not clear who, if anyone, was attempting to silence them.

Protesters outside TO #ChickfilA chant “we will not be silenced.” Say they plan to protest at all 15 GTA locations planned for this chain. pic.twitter.com/so5F0hqCqM — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

Wilson Yang, the new Toronto franchise owner, said in a statement that “we respect people’s right to share their opinions,” the CBC reported.

“Our focus is on offering a welcoming and respectful environment for our guests and team members, and we encourage people to give us a try.”

Chick-fil-A plans to establish another 15 locations in the greater Toronto area within the next few years, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.