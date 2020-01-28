LGBT Crowd Celebrates Super Bowl Ad Exposing Nation to Drag Queens: 'Ready, Cracker?'

A cultural divide between the National Football League and heartland America continues to grow, with a new commercial underscoring how far apart the two have drifted.

The commercial, which will play in front of millions of families across the country during the Super Bowl, features two drag queens who were previously on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality show that is centered around drag culture.

Kim Chi and Miz Cracker are the two drag queens who will appear in the commercial, among other personalities.

“Ready, Cracker?” Chi asks, while eating the Sabra brand hummus the entire commercial seems to be intended to sell.

“Chickpeas, I was born ready,” Cracker responds before attempting to put a football helmet on.

While the commercial is likely to catch many unaware families off guard, the LGBT crowd is overjoyed about their lifestyle choices being normalized and broadcast to millions.

LGBTQ Nation celebrated the fact that more than “100 million people will see drag queens on TV – many of them for the first time.”

PinkNews, another LGBT-centric publication, claimed that the cross-dressing duo “will make herstory.”

While the quips between the two may entertain the LGBT crowd, the connection to hummus will be largely lost on many Americans who may struggle to understand why drag queens are needed to sell a snack food.

Thankfully, there are some answers.

“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today,” Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra, told AdWeek.

“We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Along with the drag queens, the commercial will feature rapper T-Pain and two women from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The ad is set to debut during Super Bowl LIV Sunday. Watch a 15-second preview of the full commercial below.

While there have been plenty of controversial Super Bowl commercials before this one, the addition of two drag queens to this major sports event will not go unnoticed.

