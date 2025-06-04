Share
Commentary
The USNS Harvey Milk conducts a replenishment at sea in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 13.
Commentary
The USNS Harvey Milk conducts a replenishment at sea in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 13. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky - U.S. Navy / AP)

LGBT Crowd Handed Major Defeat as Navy Is Ordered to Strip Name of Gay Rights Activist from Ship

 By Samantha Chang  June 4, 2025 at 6:05am
Share

In yet another reminder of the left’s warped value system, LGBT activists are up in arms because Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to rename a ship that had honored pederast and gay rights “icon” Harvey Milk.

The renaming is being done to reflect the Navy’s “priorities of reestablishing the warrior culture” pursuant to the wishes of Hegseth and President Donald Trump, according to an internal memo viewed by Military.com.

While a new name has not been revealed, it will be made public on June 13, the memo stated. As a reminder, June is “pride” month.

In a surprise to no one, the USNS Harvey Milk was christened in 2016 during the presidency of Barack Obama, who also posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Milk, a gay-rights activist in San Francisco during the 1970s, was a diving officer in the Navy.

After his “less than honorable” discharge in 1955, he became a vocal gay rights activist, who later won a seat on the San Francisco board of supervisors in 1977.

Predictably, the usual motley crew of leftists expressed outrage at Hegseth’s decision to rename the Navy ship celebrating Milk.

Should the USNS Harvey Milk be renamed?

In a statement Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California condemned the renaming as a “spiteful move [that] does not strengthen our national security or the ‘warrior’ ethos.'”

“Instead, it is a surrender of a fundamental American value: to honor the legacy of those who worked to build a better country,” she huffed.

While Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs whitewash Milk’s background, his seedy history includes preying on teenage boys and championing homicidal cult leader Jim Jones of the Peoples Temple.

Related:
Pilot Nails CNN with Special Bible After They Freak Over Pentagon Prayer Service

As a reminder, Jones brainwashed 909 members of his cult to commit mass suicide by drinking poisoned Flavor-Aid in 1978.

“Milk attended services at Peoples Temple dozens of times, and wrote effusive letters to Jones,” according to the 2018 book, “Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk, and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco.”

“Such greatness I have found in Jim Jones’s Peoples Temple,” Milk gushed, according to the book.

Milk was also a rabid pederast who once groomed a 16-year-old runaway, who later committed suicide, according to the 1982 book, “The Mayor of Castro Street,”

Given his sleazy background, Milk should never have been honored with a Navy ship being named after him.

His stint in the military does not erase his background as a child predator and advocate for a homicidal cult leader.

Attorney Matt Barber, the associate dean at Liberty University School of Law, has slammed the left’s absurd lionization of Milk as historical revisionism.

“Harvey Milk was known as a pederast,” Barber said in 2013, per the Huffington Post. “That’s a man who in his mid-30s had a sexual appetite for teenage boys as young as 15 years old.”

“Harvey Milk was demonstrably, categorically an evil man based on his rape of teenage boys. And the fact that our U.S. government would be commemorating and recognizing him as some kind of hero really just boggles the mind,” he added.

From Black Lives Matter to criminal illegal aliens to Harvey Milk, leave it to Democrats to consistently come down on the wrong side of history.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




LGBT Crowd Handed Major Defeat as Navy Is Ordered to Strip Name of Gay Rights Activist from Ship
Video: New Official Trump Portrait Revealed - Would You Want to Go up Against the Guy in that Picture?
Watch: Nadler Aide Cuffed and Crying After Trying to Stop DHS from Searching Office for 'Rioters'
Stephen Miller's Simple Solution After Illegal Immigrant Killed Woman While Driving 90 MPH: 'The Entire Family Will Be Deported'
Elon Gets Outpouring of Support After Posting Sad Message, Worrying Some of His Biggest Supporters
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation