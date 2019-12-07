SECTIONS
News
Print

LGBT Crowd Turns on Hillary Clinton After the Way She Denied Being a Lesbian

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 7, 2019 at 10:28am
Print

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emphatic declaration of her lack of interest in dating other women has cost her some points with the LGBT community.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee appeared Wednesday on Howard Stern’s show.

Clinton was on the show to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which she co-authored with her daughter, Chelsea.

As is par for the course with Stern, the talk turned to sex.

“Contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men,” Clinton said after talking about a former boyfriend.

TRENDING: Disaster: Truckers Stranded as Transportation Giant Folds, Shuts Off Fuel Cards

That opened the door for Stern to take the conversation to a lower level.

“Raise your right hand. You’ve never had a lesbian affair?” Stern asked.

“Never, never, never!” Clinton said emphatically.

Do you think the LGBT outrage mob likes to get upset over things like this?

“Never even been tempted, thank you very much,” she added.

Robin Quivers, who rides shotgun on the show with Stern, noted that women who have “strong relationships” with other females often “cause suspicion.”

“Everything we do can cause suspicion, apparently,” Clinton said.

Trish Bendix, a reporter on LGBT issues, said she was “disappointed” by Clinton’s comments.

“It’s so frustrating when public figures like Hillary feel the need to dispel lesbian rumors in a way that equates lesbianism or queerness with salaciousness, and that’s ultimately what I dislike about the way she phrased it,” Bendix told NBC News.

RELATED: New Poll Shows Hillary Clinton Leading All Actual 2020 Democratic Candidates

One word bothered her the most.

“Specifically the word ‘tempted.’ I think there’s a way to refute untrue ideas about one’s own identity without saying something damaging to others,” she said.

Media Research Center writer Gabriel Hays chortled in an Op-Ed that Clinton is “not woke enough.”

“Tsk tsk, Hillary. The former presidential candidate is taking heat for her response to old rumors about her being a lesbian,” Hays wrote.

“Madame Clinton’s firm denial that she has ‘never’ been tempted to dabble in homosexuality angered a member of the LGBTQ community for making the lifestyle out to be something ‘salacious.'”

“Yep, Clinton’s from that old school where the current LGBTQ apparatus would’ve been uninmaginable even for a radical lefty at the time. We would feel sorry for her, but then again, it’s Hillary,” Hays added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Bashes 'Current' FBI Director Christopher Wray for IG Report Response
New Poll Shows Hillary Clinton Leading All Actual 2020 Democratic Candidates
Sports Illustrated Names Anti-Trump Megan Rapinoe 'Sportsperson of the Year'
Trump Slams FBI's 'Attempted Overthrow' of Government After IG Report is Released
'No Signs of Life': Five Dead, Many More Missing After Volcano Eruption Rocks Island in New Zealand
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×