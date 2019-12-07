LGBT Crowd Turns on Hillary Clinton After the Way She Denied Being a Lesbian

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emphatic declaration of her lack of interest in dating other women has cost her some points with the LGBT community.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee appeared Wednesday on Howard Stern’s show.

Clinton was on the show to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which she co-authored with her daughter, Chelsea.

As is par for the course with Stern, the talk turned to sex.

“Contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men,” Clinton said after talking about a former boyfriend.

That opened the door for Stern to take the conversation to a lower level.

“Raise your right hand. You’ve never had a lesbian affair?” Stern asked.

“Never, never, never!” Clinton said emphatically.

“Never even been tempted, thank you very much,” she added.

Robin Quivers, who rides shotgun on the show with Stern, noted that women who have “strong relationships” with other females often “cause suspicion.”

“Everything we do can cause suspicion, apparently,” Clinton said.

Trish Bendix, a reporter on LGBT issues, said she was “disappointed” by Clinton’s comments.

“It’s so frustrating when public figures like Hillary feel the need to dispel lesbian rumors in a way that equates lesbianism or queerness with salaciousness, and that’s ultimately what I dislike about the way she phrased it,” Bendix told NBC News.

One word bothered her the most.

“Specifically the word ‘tempted.’ I think there’s a way to refute untrue ideas about one’s own identity without saying something damaging to others,” she said.

Media Research Center writer Gabriel Hays chortled in an Op-Ed that Clinton is “not woke enough.”

“Tsk tsk, Hillary. The former presidential candidate is taking heat for her response to old rumors about her being a lesbian,” Hays wrote.

“Madame Clinton’s firm denial that she has ‘never’ been tempted to dabble in homosexuality angered a member of the LGBTQ community for making the lifestyle out to be something ‘salacious.'”

“Yep, Clinton’s from that old school where the current LGBTQ apparatus would’ve been uninmaginable even for a radical lefty at the time. We would feel sorry for her, but then again, it’s Hillary,” Hays added.

