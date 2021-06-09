Commentary
The LGBT Flag Just Got a Redesign - And Like the Movement Itself, It's a Complete Mess

Samantha Chang June 9, 2021 at 6:10am

The “Progress Pride” flag representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community has been redesigned to be more “inclusive,” but the change has alienated some LGBT advocates, who slammed it as hideous and confusing.

The original rainbow flag, which was unveiled in 1978, eventually gave way to the Progress Pride flag, which is being flown across the country to celebrate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month.

The Progress flag, which has changed several times in recent years to be more inclusive, was updated again this week by self-described “intersex columnist” Valentino Vecchietti to include intersex individuals, the Advocate reported Tuesday.

The LGBT-centric magazine said “Vecchietti developed the Pride Progress flag design to incorporate the intersex flag that was introduced in 2013 by Morgan Carpenter of Intersex Human Rights Australia. The intersex flag is yellow with a purple circle in the center.”

The redesigned flag looks like a color-clashing hodgepodge of virtue-signaling bewilderment.

Was the old LGBT flag better than the redesigned one?

While many people are familiar with the LGBT movement and its rainbow flag, the group’s agenda has become increasingly muddled amid escalating attempts to be “more inclusive” of the various genders and sexual identities that pop up every day.

For those who are confused by the latest “woke” terminologies (and who isn’t?), “intersex” is not a sexual identification but a medical condition.

Intersex people have reproductive systems that aren’t considered wholly male or female. Some intersex individuals were previously referred to as hermaphrodites, but that term is now considered offensive.

“Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male,” the Intersex Society of North America says on its website.

“For example, a person might be born appearing to be female on the outside, but having mostly male-typical anatomy on the inside,” it said. “Or a person may be born with genitals that seem to be in-between the usual male and female types — for example, a girl may be born with a noticeably large clitoris, or lacking a vaginal opening, or a boy may be born with a notably small penis, or with a scrotum that is divided so that it has formed more like labia. Or a person may be born with mosaic genetics, so that some of her cells have XX chromosomes and some of them have XY.”

Many LGBT fans applauded the new flag on Twitter, but others were disappointed and baffled.

“This is the ugliest flag ever. I’m gay, and my pride flag is” the U.S. flag, one man tweeted.

Another Twitter user simply asked: “But why???”

Others expressed a variety of concerns about the flag.

Podcaster Katie Herzog shared “newer” variations that mocked what the Pride flag has become.

Regardless of your opinion on the new LGBT flag, it’s reassuring that groups recognize it’s good to be proud of who and what you are.

But consider this: People on the left say you should be proud of being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex. They also think you should be proud of being black, Muslim, Asian or Hispanic.

But if you’re proud of being American or, God forbid, you’re not ashamed of yourself because you’re white, then you’re a racist and a bigot.

Does this hypocrisy make sense to anyone in his or her right mind?

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
