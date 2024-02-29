LGBT Indoctrination Push About to Suffer a Massive Blow After State GOP Advances Massive Public School Bill

As with everything leftists do, there’s no way to please them when it comes to how the LGBT community should be treated.

They’re unhappy if you treat homosexuality as something other than “normal.”

At the same time, they want to be celebrated for being different.

On Monday, the Republican-led Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that would prohibit the display of political flags — including LGBT “pride” flags — in public school classrooms across the state, according to The Tennessean in Nashville.

JUST IN: Tennessee Rep. Gino Bulso has introduced a bill that would make it against the law for public and charter schools to display any flag other than the American flag and Tennessee state flag. DO YOU SUPPORT THIS? 🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Dg196Sc2hr — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) December 28, 2023

The legislation says a public school “shall not display, nor permit any of its employees or agents to display, a flag other than the following on or in a public school,” with the first two listed being the U.S. flag and the official Tennessee state flag.

Also allowed are flags of Native American tribes, local governments, colleges and universities, prisoners of war and a few other categories.

Supporters of the measure, including lead sponsor Republican Rep. Gino Bulso, argued that it would give parents more control over the values instilled in their children.

Bulso said the bill would prohibit any flags representing a “political viewpoint, including but not limited to, a partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender, or other ideological viewpoint,” according to The Tennessean.

“Everyone is entitled to mutual respect. Everyone is entitled to mutual dignity. Everyone is entitled to tolerance. What this bill does is it preserves tolerance across the board for all parents and all school children,” he said.

But Democrats opposing the bill claimed it “targets” LGBT students.

State Rep. Jason Powell offered an amendment seeking “to allow students to express themselves however they choose ‘as long as it does not materially disrupt school activities,'” The Tennessean reported.

“I am against this bill. I think it is a terrible idea,” Powell said. “Right now, this bill is targeting students.”

Fellow Democratic Rep. Aftyn Behn defended the display of “pride” flags in the classroom.

“Simply displaying a flag does not amount to indoctrination,” Behn said. “The pride flag is a powerful symbol that communicates acceptance and support of our LGBTQIA community by providing social representation.”

Another Democrat, Rep. Bo Mitchell, accused Bulso of bigotry.

“Your whole mission in this piece of legislation was to point one segment of the population out that you may not agree with,” Mitchell said, according to The Tennessean. “That’s awful.”

Bulso moved to table Powell’s proposed addition, saying the underlying bill does not regulate what students can or cannot do.

The Republican House majority agreed, voting down the amendment 72-23.

The measure now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to pass, according to The Hill.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has not indicated whether he would sign the legislation.

We live in a time when many Americans think they deserve special status.

Who you’re attracted to does not deserve a flag any more than what you ate for breakfast. It does not signify participation in major historical events or great societal contributions. Neither inherent characteristics nor personal private relationships deserve their own symbolic banners in shared public spaces.

Banning the display of all identity-focused flags, regardless of group, allows schools to remain neutral environments focused on academic development rather than politics or causes.

This levels the playing field without raising up or tearing down any single group over another. It’s a sensible policy that prioritizes education and learning over social activism in the classroom.

If Democrats were truly looking for equality, they would welcome the new policy.

But the truth is, despite all their denial, the “pride” flag is not about equality — it’s about indoctrination.

