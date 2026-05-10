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A judge known as the first openly LGBT judge in one particular county has resigned from the bench.
A judge known as the first openly LGBT judge in one particular county has resigned from the bench. (Atthapon Niyom / Getty Images; SCM Jeans / Getty Images)

LGBT Judge Who Ordered an Attorney Handcuffed and 'Put in the Box' Resigns from Office Amid Criminal Indictment

 By Michael Austin  May 10, 2026 at 6:00am
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Bexar County Court-at-Law Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez resigned and accepted a permanent disqualification from judicial office in order to resolve misconduct complaints.

KSAT reported last month that special prosecutor Brian Cromeen filed a motion to dismiss felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2024 incident in which Speedlin-Gonzalez had a defense attorney detained in the jury box.

The agreement signed by Speedlin-Gonzalez said that the jurist “has officially and formally resigned her judicial duties effective immediately” rather than face disciplinary proceedings.

The document also said that the parties involved concurred that “the allegations of judicial misconduct, if found to be true, could result in further disciplinary action.”

Speedlin-Gonzalez “shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas.”

The official cannot serve as a judge, accept appointments to judicial office, or perform judicial duties.

The agreement permits Speedlin-Gonzalez to officiate weddings “provided she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to her judicial authority or function.”

Related:
Gay Couple Who Acquired 5 Boys Arrested on Child Sex Charges

The Christian Post reported that Speedlin-Gonzalez was the first judge in Bexar County who publicly claimed LGBT identity.

The official — who has been in office in 2018 but lost a Democratic primary in March — has been the subject of multiple other controversies.

Speedlin-Gonzalez has faced scrutiny for publicly congratulating winning attorneys on social media, as well as displaying an LGBT flag in the courtroom.

The 2024 incident for which Speedlin-Gonzalez was sanctioned involved the judge allegedly ordering a peace officer to handcuff defense attorney Elizabeth Russell and place her in the jury box.

Speedlin-Gonzalez accused Russell of coaching her client, and amid the argument, the judge ordered her detained in the jury box.

The official — who was charged with unlawful restraint by a peace officer and official oppression — was suspended without pay in January.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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