LGBT Judge Who Ordered an Attorney Handcuffed and 'Put in the Box' Resigns from Office Amid Criminal Indictment

Bexar County Court-at-Law Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez resigned and accepted a permanent disqualification from judicial office in order to resolve misconduct complaints.

KSAT reported last month that special prosecutor Brian Cromeen filed a motion to dismiss felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2024 incident in which Speedlin-Gonzalez had a defense attorney detained in the jury box.

The agreement signed by Speedlin-Gonzalez said that the jurist “has officially and formally resigned her judicial duties effective immediately” rather than face disciplinary proceedings.

The document also said that the parties involved concurred that “the allegations of judicial misconduct, if found to be true, could result in further disciplinary action.”

Texas Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez has resigned and accepted a lifetime judicial ban after misconduct complaints, including a 2024 incident where she ordered an attorney handcuffed and “put in the box.”#TexasJudge #JudicialMisconduct #LegalNews #short Read more:… pic.twitter.com/WsE7hsCVXl — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) May 6, 2026

Speedlin-Gonzalez “shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas.”

The official cannot serve as a judge, accept appointments to judicial office, or perform judicial duties.

The agreement permits Speedlin-Gonzalez to officiate weddings “provided she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to her judicial authority or function.”

The Christian Post reported that Speedlin-Gonzalez was the first judge in Bexar County who publicly claimed LGBT identity.

The official — who has been in office in 2018 but lost a Democratic primary in March — has been the subject of multiple other controversies.

Texas Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez who was just arrested for handcuffing an attorney, was in a battle over her pride flags. She claims she was “targeted” for being asked to remove all her lgbtq merch from around the courtroom. These DEI judges are a national embarrassment. https://t.co/7kMoUBu5Eh pic.twitter.com/vKpTMtQBeY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2026

Speedlin-Gonzalez has faced scrutiny for publicly congratulating winning attorneys on social media, as well as displaying an LGBT flag in the courtroom.

The 2024 incident for which Speedlin-Gonzalez was sanctioned involved the judge allegedly ordering a peace officer to handcuff defense attorney Elizabeth Russell and place her in the jury box.

Speedlin-Gonzalez accused Russell of coaching her client, and amid the argument, the judge ordered her detained in the jury box.

The official — who was charged with unlawful restraint by a peace officer and official oppression — was suspended without pay in January.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.