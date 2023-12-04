Pop singer Billie Eilish lost a small fraction of her massive Instagram following after she told an entertainment industry publication in a recent interview that she “likes” girls and the LGBT outlet Out portrayed the exodus of followers as some sort of hate crime against her.

The insane story is definitive proof that when someone who can be portrayed as being part of a marginalized class is not being discriminated against, the far-left will simply pretend they are.

Eilish, 21, recently spoke to Variety about her career, how she dresses, who she dates and her seemingly introverted personality.

“She hasn’t always been a girl’s girl. In fact, she’s spent much of her life plagued by the assumption that other women don’t like her,” Variety’s Katcy Stephan wrote.

Stephan then quoted the singer as saying she is “intimidated” by other girls — and is also “attracted” to them.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Eilish added, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life… I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

The singer additionally told the outlet that she doesn’t feel like a woman in a traditional sense. Who cares, right?

Out cared enough to monitor Eilish’s social media following before and after the comments. The LGBT publication jumped to a wild conclusion and even found a culprit: homophobia!

In a story that noted the singer’s Instagram has recently shed 100,000 of its previous 110,300,420 followers, Out made the 21-year-old out to be some sort of victim.

Who was blamed? Conservatives, naturally.

“But it seems like Eilish’s actual coming-out statement in the Variety feature is now causing some real damage to her Instagram reach, having lost 100,000 followers already,” the publication wrote. “Plus, there’s a chance that her recent red-carpet interview confirming that she ‘came out’ could make the rounds among conservative crowds, which would make her an even bigger target for homophobic vitriol.”

Out noted some of Eilish’s career successes and concluded:

“It’s always upsetting to see anyone being targeted for their sexual orientation and/or gender expression, and it’s pretty astounding that even a superstar as big as Eilish isn’t exempt from facing homophobic backlash.

“We’ve always been huge Billie Eilish stans, and we’re now ready to protect her at all costs from homophobes mobilizing against her.”

Perhaps some people unfollowed Eilish over her comments to Variety and perhaps some of them just grew tired of her posts or the platform altogether.

There is also the very real possibility that 100,000 bots were removed from Meta’s image and video-sharing platform.

No one knows, yet Out quickly jumped to the conclusion that someone with fame, money and 110 million Instagram followers had been relegated to the minority victim of a hate campaign.

But as if an LGBT publication jumping to a conclusion about homophobic mobs was not absurd enough, Eilish actually ripped Variety on Instagram Sunday evening for the way it portrayed her comments.

“[T]hanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote. “[I] like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares…”

Ironically, given Eilish’s tomboy nature, learning that she has declared her apparent attraction to other women is the least surprising bit of information ever released about the singer.

It is highly doubtful that 100,000 who were people following her in the first place were so offended by the Variety interview that they unfollowed her page.

The American left, largely devoid of any values, worthwhile causes or actual virtues, is defined by a culture of false victimhood.

When there is no perceived marginalization of a person or a group of people, these people are not above creating a hate campaign out of thin air. For all we know, Mark Zuckerberg zapped 100,000 bots.

Why is any one of this worth talking about? Eilish’s apparent victimization has been headline news for 24 hours.

