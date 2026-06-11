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A parade float goes by at a Seattle Pride Parade in downtown.
A parade float goes by at a Seattle Pride Parade in downtown. (carterdayne / Getty Images)

LGBT People Surge Into Seattle from Republican States, Demand More Public Resources

 By Michael Austin  June 11, 2026 at 5:00am
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There are masses of self-proclaimed homosexual and transgender individuals surging into Seattle, Washington, from states led by Republicans that are passing new restrictions on such behaviors.

LGBT nonprofits are now lobbying the city government for more handouts as they seek to answer the influx of allies.

Over Memorial Day weekend, dozens of activists rallied to call on Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson to issue a civil emergency, according to a report from GoMag.

The rally was led by the Mutual Aid Network for Trans and Intersex Individuals in Seattle, as well as the Gender Equity Movement, according to the outlet.

“It feels good to be with other trans people and people who support us,” Logan Hodge, 26, told The Seattle Times while brandishing a pink and blue transgender flag.

“I have a lot of trans friends,” Maridee Bonadea, 76, who was playing drums made out of plastic buckets, added.

“With the kind of awful stuff that’s going on today, we need to say something.”

Wilson has since responded to the activism by vowing to form a multi-agency team to make recommendations, per a report from KIRO.

Even as donations to LGBT nonprofits fall, the influx of residents means that requests for medical, housing, and other services are rising.

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Jessa Davis, a member of the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, described that while there are not “busloads of thousands of people coming here,” she affirmed that “the numbers are significant.”

“We are at risk of seeing some of these community-based organizations ceasing to exist in the next three, six, or 12 months,” the activist contended.

“The downstream costs of letting people slip through the cracks is going to cost the city more.”

Some activists have invoked the 2015 civil emergency declared by Mayor Ed Murray in response to homelessness.

The requests from LGBT groups come as many Republican states pass new laws against explicit books in school libraries, drag queen story hour programs, and restrictions on hormones and so-called sex-change surgeries for minors.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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