LGBT People Surge Into Seattle from Republican States, Demand More Public Resources

There are masses of self-proclaimed homosexual and transgender individuals surging into Seattle, Washington, from states led by Republicans that are passing new restrictions on such behaviors.

LGBT nonprofits are now lobbying the city government for more handouts as they seek to answer the influx of allies.

Over Memorial Day weekend, dozens of activists rallied to call on Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson to issue a civil emergency, according to a report from GoMag.

The rally was led by the Mutual Aid Network for Trans and Intersex Individuals in Seattle, as well as the Gender Equity Movement, according to the outlet.

Seattle’s LGBTQ Commission recently sent a letter to the Mayor, City Council, and City Attorney, imploring them to declare a civil emergency due to the large influx of internally displaced trans and queer people relocating to the city. By declaring a civil emergency, the city… pic.twitter.com/GeJ5ab72wj — Trans Liberty (@translibertypac) May 27, 2026

“It feels good to be with other trans people and people who support us,” Logan Hodge, 26, told The Seattle Times while brandishing a pink and blue transgender flag.

“I have a lot of trans friends,” Maridee Bonadea, 76, who was playing drums made out of plastic buckets, added.

“With the kind of awful stuff that’s going on today, we need to say something.”

Wilson has since responded to the activism by vowing to form a multi-agency team to make recommendations, per a report from KIRO.

Even as donations to LGBT nonprofits fall, the influx of residents means that requests for medical, housing, and other services are rising.

City commission demands emergency declaration over LGBTQ refugees fleeing to Seattle from GOP states https://t.co/3q06eiOpx3 pic.twitter.com/fP5SLUckFV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 27, 2026

Jessa Davis, a member of the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, described that while there are not “busloads of thousands of people coming here,” she affirmed that “the numbers are significant.”

“We are at risk of seeing some of these community-based organizations ceasing to exist in the next three, six, or 12 months,” the activist contended.

“The downstream costs of letting people slip through the cracks is going to cost the city more.”

Some activists have invoked the 2015 civil emergency declared by Mayor Ed Murray in response to homelessness.

The requests from LGBT groups come as many Republican states pass new laws against explicit books in school libraries, drag queen story hour programs, and restrictions on hormones and so-called sex-change surgeries for minors.

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