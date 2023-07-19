A famous transgender athlete and activist is showing his support for domestic terrorism with a T-shirt.

William “Lia” Thomas is the male college swimmer who transitioned to a woman while in college and began dominating the women’s races, taking away titles and opportunities from actual women.

But not content with being an icon for a delusional cultural movement, Thomas has now decided to show his support for a violent fringe political movement as well in his recent social media posts.

Thomas has now decided to endorse the domestic terrorist group antifa, posting pictures to his social media wearing a t-shirt reading “Antifa Super Soldier.”

#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media. Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some… pic.twitter.com/qlU0jQXlbK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

Antifa, short for “Anti-Fascist,” is a radical leftist group that uses violence and intimidation to try and silence dissenting conservative voices. For years, many conservatives in Congress have tried to pass bills designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Now Thomas, an icon of transgenderism, has decided to show his support for this extremist movement.

Naturally, this picture led to a backlash against the transgender athlete, with many seeing it as a disturbing twist in the culture wars.

That’s disturbing 😳

Wow — Heidi Edelweiss 🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@IMpwdx4x9bz) July 18, 2023

Political, cultural, and spiritual warfare — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 17, 2023

One Twitter user said that the shirt “it explains so much,” essentially clarifying why violent leftists are so willing to come out and fight for transgenderism.

it explains so much — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

The first thing to remember is that Thomas is a man, not a woman. He was born a man and no amount of surgery or hormone therapy can change that. He still has a male body and as a result, he had an unfair advantage when competing against actual women in races.

He did not win these races. Rather, he stole them.

Also, despite its name, antifa is the very definition of fascism, as it uses brute force to quash freedom of speech. By showing his support for antifa, Thomas is showing that he does not respect the First Amendment.

Political violence of any sort has no place whatsoever in American public discourse.

Antifa is an extremist organization, and Thomas’ embrace of it is disgusting, although not in the least surprising.

