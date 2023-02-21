Liam Neeson Felt 'Uncomfortable' During Segment of 'The View,' Embarrassed by Host's Crush on Him

Actor Liam Neeson shared a very particular set of grievances after he was essentially sexually harassed by the ladies on ABC’s “The View” a week ago.

The action star could barely get in a word for several moments without daytime TV’s most prominent, far-left feminists objectifying him in an obvious double standard.

Neeson joined the show to talk about his new mystery film “Marlowe,” which is his 100th career film. He was instead cornered about how dazzling co-host Joy Behar found him.

At one point, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked Behar wanted to be “taken” by Neeson — a pun related to the actor’s 2009 box office hit “Taken.”

The Irishman was also treated to a montage of Behar drooling over him throughout the years — and she bothered him for not offering her a personalized Valentine’s Day card.

In one disturbing comment, Behar stated, “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”



According to the actor, he wanted to talk about his film and his gun control advocacy — ignoring the fact he shoots people en masse with firearms in most of his films.

During an interview with far-left Rolling Stone magazine, the actor explained he expected an intelligent conversation from the hosts.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great,” he said. “They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem.”

“I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”

Neeson was disappointed when his segment kicked off and he discovered he was not involved in an intellectually stimulating discussion.

He said once he sat down, he was actually made to feel “uncomfortable.”

“And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed,” he said.

“I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” he concluded.

To be fair to Neeson, getting hit on by Joy Behar ought to make anyone feel uneasy.

But in all seriousness, let’s imagine Neeson had been a leading female actress appearing on an all-male talk show. Such a spectacle would likely result in apologies from the network and the hosts.

Behar has offered no public apology for making a guest feel embarrassed, and no one from ABC has publicly acknowledged the glaring double standard here.

Of course, minus a few outliers, the women of “The View” have shown us for two decades that minus such double standards, ABC holds them to no standards at all.

CORRECTION, Feb. 21, 2023: An earlier version of this article misspelled Liam Neeson’s last name.

