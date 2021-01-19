The United States prides itself on being a democratic republic, the most successful model of government the world has ever seen. According to some on the left, though, we have been under a dictatorship for the last four years.

As far as Amy Siskind, president of the liberal women’s organization The New Agenda, is concerned, President Donald Trump is actually a dictator.

Furthermore, Democrats should be credited with ousting this “dictator” with their courageous votes, according to Siskind.

Can’t be said enough: we toppled a dictator. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 19, 2021

Now, I know what you may be thinking: “How can a dictator be toppled with votes?”

It’s a fair question. Typically, a dictator would not be one to let a free election take place where citizens of the country he runs have an opportunity to vote him out of office.

At the very least, he would simply pretend to hold a free election while rigging the results in his favor. Instead, Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, received 306 Electoral College votes and is set to be inaugurated Wednesday.

However, that logic does not seem to matter to leftist activists like Siskind. It appears she would rather spend her time patting herself and her colleagues on the back than really thinking about what she’s saying.

In reality, Siskind’s suggestion that Democrats “toppled a dictator” by voting Trump out of office is insane. It also has intense real-world consequences.

For one thing, it greatly cheapens the experiences of those who lived through actual dictatorships.

Take, for example, Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. As one of the most infamous dictators of all time, Hitler took a stunning number of lives during his reign in Germany.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum website estimates that Hitler’s regime killed 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust. It also took the lives of an estimated 7 million Soviet civilians and 3 million Soviet prisoners of war, some of whom are included in that previous number of 6 million.

The Nazis also killed 1.8 million non-Jewish Polish citizens, 312,000 Serb civilians and around 250,000 people with disabilities, the website estimates.

There are Holocaust survivors who are still alive today. There are even more family members of survivors who are still alive today.

To compare what they went through to Americans’ lives during the Trump administration is despicable.

In addition, if what Siskind said is true, Americans would be within their rights to start another revolution.

The Founding Fathers made it very clear that an oppressive government would not be tolerated in America. If we have really been under a dictatorship for the last four years, the Founders would argue that we have not only the right but the responsibility to revolt.

“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government,” they said in the Declaration of Independence.

Trump will leave office on Wednesday, and Biden will be sworn in. At that point, activists like Siskind will most likely tone down their rhetoric in an attempt to bring the country “back to normal.”

Yet what happens if a Republican is elected again in four years? What makes us think we won’t go through this whole process again?

Claiming that Trump is a dictator is not just false but also dangerous to the very fabric of our country.

