Yet another woke celebrity has been called out for using “blackface” in the past.

Hollywood actress and self-described activist Alyssa Milano is now under fire for a recently uncovered video in which she wears dark makeup that some have found racially offensive.

The feminist social justice warrior fired back at her detractors in a series of tweets defending her past actions.

The video was a comedy sketch for Funny Or Die starring Milano, who darkened her skin in an attempt to emulate Snooki from the popular reality show “Jersey Shore.”

The actress responded to “right wing trolls” by saying that “Snookie’s tan” is “worthy of parodying” in a tweet.

WARNING: The following tweet contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video. Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Hey, assholes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s “tan”. So go fuck yourselves with your smear campaign. Here is the link to full video: https://t.co/mu9zy7csCX pic.twitter.com/XuTVUN29R3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 30, 2020

Milano isn’t the only celebrity who has come under the gun for donning blackface in past impressions.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are also both under fire for darkening their skin for comedic impressions they had performed in the past.

4. But one needn’t go back to the old days of Hollywood, of course—you’ve got 30 Rock in black (and yellow) face, Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon… pic.twitter.com/NuchMQo6Yn — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) July 1, 2020

Kimmel darkened his skin in a skit for “The Man Show” where he portrayed NBA superstar Karl Malone.

Following the social media firestorm that came along with the uncovering of the skit, Kimmel released a statement apologizing for his actions.

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” Kimmel wrote.

“I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show.”

Kimmel’s fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon was also harshly criticized for impersonating comedian Chris Rock in an SNL skit from 2000.

Fallon responded on his show by saying “I realized that I can’t not say I’m horrified, and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“And what that small gesture did for me was break my own silence. … Silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me, and the rest of us, are doing.”

Outrage over using blackface goes back to the practice’s racist roots when “[w]hite performers in blackface played characters that perpetuated a range of negative stereotypes about African Americans including being lazy, ignorant, superstitious, hypersexual, criminal or cowardly,” according to an article about the history of blackface on The History Channel’s website.

There is obviously a clear difference between this historic use of “blackface” and modern-day actors who playfully, or even reverently, portray someone of a different race.

Nonetheless, left-wingers are totally willing to destroy the lives of anyone who doesn’t fully condemn the act of cross-racial impersonation, no matter the intention.

It’s nice to see some of their own get their just desserts.

