Lib Bill Maher Forced To Admit Trump Will Be ‘Hard To Beat’ After His ‘Best Week Ever’

HBO’s Bill Maher conceded Sunday on CNN that President Donald Trump just had the best week of his presidency and will be “hard to beat” in the upcoming general election.

“I thought it was his best week ever, and the most depressing week for me, as someone who is not a fan of Donald Trump and what he’s doing to this country,” Maher told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

A frequent critic of the president, the “Real Time” host added: “The other depressing thing about this week was, at his best moment the Democrats are, they just look like the gang that can’t shoot straight or can’t run straight, and if they can’t get their act together soon, it’s going to be over before it begins.

“I mean, he won last time with nothing and now he’s got money. He’s been president.”

A subdued Maher cited pessimism among Democratic voters, along with what he described as Trump’s “authenticity,” as reasons the president is likely to be re-elected.

“He never makes a concession to what somebody else wants him to be,” Maher said when discussing Trump’s appeal to voters who are seeking a more sincere candidate.

Maher then said that although many people might disagree with the president’s personality or ideas, they view him as a better alternative to the “crazy” ideas constantly being floated by Democrats.

“Trump doesn’t have to be popular. Listen to what he always says. ‘You have no choice,’” the HBO host said. “It’s just, ‘You have to vote for me because,’ he’s saying, ‘Yeah, you may not like me. I may be crude and vulgar and horrible, but [Democrats are] crazy.’ And there’s a lot of stuff in that blue bin that is crazy.”

Maher then lashed out at “woke-y stuff” from Democrats that he said turns off voters.

Some of their statements are “too far out left,” Maher said.

He added: “Obama said it. People are just looking for, ‘Don’t do crazy stuff. Don’t say crazy stuff, because we all get tagged with it.’ And then they go, ‘Yeah, I don’t like Trump, but he’s right. I got to vote for him. They’re nuts.'”

Maher was paraphrasing former President Barack Obama, who in November urged 2020 Democratic presidential candidates not to move too far left as they vie for their party’s nomination in the wokest primary ever.

“The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it,” Obama said. “They just don’t want to see crazy stuff.”

In the wake of Trump’s State of the Union address, his acquittal on two articles of impeachment in the Senate and the Democratic fiasco in the Iowa caucuses, it is hard to imagine a better week for the president.

Despite partisan impeachment in the House and a never-ending four-year barrage of negative attention from the establishment media, Trump’s approval rating has risen to 49 percent, its highest since he took office.

The president’s approval rating rose 6 percentage points among Republicans from early January to early February and sits at 94 percent. His approval rating among independents rose 5 points to 42 percent during that same span of time.

If polling data is to be trusted, Maher is right to be worried.

