Lib City Anarchy: Oakland Ex-Cop Pays the Ultimate Price for Trying to Stop a Shameless Robber

 By Sabrina Haverty  November 29, 2021 at 10:19am
California’s Bay Area is descending more and more into anarchy.

After mass-scale looting on Nov. 22, the chaos in California progressed into the next week, resulting in the death of an Oakland security guard.

According to KRON-TV, former police officer turned security guard Kevin Nishita was shot Wednesday while protecting a news crew that was reporting on the recent robbery of a clothing store in the city by 12 hooded and masked thieves.

At about 12:20 p.m., KRON-TV reported, an assailant tried to steal the crew’s camera equipment when the security guard intervened and was shot in the abdomen.

He was rushed to Highland Hospital in critical condition. He died Saturday from his injuries.

Nishita was well known among several Bay Area news stations.

Is the chaos in California the result of liberal policies enacted in the state?

He was referred to as “the kindest man” by KPIX-TV reporter Andria Borba. According to reporter Maria Cid Medina, the loss was “tremendous” to the KPIX news family.

The Colma Police Department, where Nishita won a Chief’s Award in 2018 for “his character, performance and help to the community” and where he retired from the police force, according to KNTV-TV, posted a tribute to the former officer.

The Oakland County Police Department released an image of the suspect’s vehicle, which was identified as a White Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate.

The Oakland County Police Department, Crimestoppers of Oakland, KRON-TV and its parent company, Nextstar Media Inc., and Star Protection Agency are all contributing to an award that now totals $32,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the shooting.

The Oakland County Police Department has requested that local businesses check their surveillance for footage, in hopes the cameras captured something that may lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

The Oakland County Police Department Homicide division may be reached at (510) 238-3821 for tip submissions.

Sabrina Haverty
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
