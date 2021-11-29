California’s Bay Area is descending more and more into anarchy.

After mass-scale looting on Nov. 22, the chaos in California progressed into the next week, resulting in the death of an Oakland security guard.

According to KRON-TV, former police officer turned security guard Kevin Nishita was shot Wednesday while protecting a news crew that was reporting on the recent robbery of a clothing store in the city by 12 hooded and masked thieves.

At about 12:20 p.m., KRON-TV reported, an assailant tried to steal the crew’s camera equipment when the security guard intervened and was shot in the abdomen.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

He was rushed to Highland Hospital in critical condition. He died Saturday from his injuries.

Nishita was well known among several Bay Area news stations.

He was referred to as “the kindest man” by KPIX-TV reporter Andria Borba. According to reporter Maria Cid Medina, the loss was “tremendous” to the KPIX news family.

The Colma Police Department, where Nishita won a Chief’s Award in 2018 for “his character, performance and help to the community” and where he retired from the police force, according to KNTV-TV, posted a tribute to the former officer.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sergeant Kevin Nishita. On 11/24/21, Kevin was shot while providing security as an armed guard in Oakland. He was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention and succumbed to his injuries this morning. pic.twitter.com/ut1jKx4tyi — Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) November 27, 2021

OPD Homicide investigators have released a surveillance photo of a vehicle they believe was used in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a news crew guard. There is a reward for $27,500, call Homicide Section at 510 238-3821https://t.co/cpy6eVI3pk pic.twitter.com/WaSmftWO8M — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 27, 2021

The Oakland County Police Department released an image of the suspect’s vehicle, which was identified as a White Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate.

The Oakland County Police Department, Crimestoppers of Oakland, KRON-TV and its parent company, Nextstar Media Inc., and Star Protection Agency are all contributing to an award that now totals $32,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the shooting.

Not the news any of us wanted to share this morning. My heart breaks for our security guard’s family, and our entire KRON4 news family. This is so senseless. Reward now $32,500 https://t.co/Ks7uOYHthi — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) November 27, 2021

The Oakland County Police Department has requested that local businesses check their surveillance for footage, in hopes the cameras captured something that may lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

The Oakland County Police Department Homicide division may be reached at (510) 238-3821 for tip submissions.

