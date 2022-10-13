Lib on 'The Five' Goes After Tulsi Gabbard, Judge Jeanine Lets Her Have It: 'You Wanna Talk Turkey?'

Judge Jeanine Pirro wasted no time demolishing an argument from fellow “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov when Tarlov went too far in attacking former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Tarlov, the liberal voice on “The Five,” was responding to Gabbard’s well-publicized flight from the Democratic Party. Gabbard said the party “is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism,” according to the Guardian.

“I think the Democratic Party leaders, people like Hillary Clinton, people who’ve been in charge for a very long time, foment this kind of culture of fear and like, hey, if you go against us, like you’re dead, you’re on the s—t list” Gabbard said Tuesday in an interview with Joe Rogan posted to Twitter.

Tarlov said the party is not losing much with Gabbard’s exit.

“She has been vindictive and spiteful and angry towards Democrats. She’s attacked our infrastructure. She’s, I thought, certainly in the last primary, in the 2020 primary, that she would have been a lot happier if Donald Trump had ended up winning. And she does things that are completely inexplicable,” she said.

Tarlov said Gabbard must have been guilty of something because former President Donald Trump and then-adviser Steve Bannon spoke to her about a possible administration job after Trump was elected president in 2016.

“Well, if you’re a Democratic official and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump think that you’re aces and they want to meet with you and maybe consider you for being in the administration, you are doing something wrong,” she said.

Pirro then came off the sidelines.

“What about the 75 million Americans who don’t mind being connected to Donald Trump who voted for [him]? Is there something wrong with them?” she said.

“Some of them, like Steve Bannon,” Tarlov said.

“Oh, cut it out,” Pirro replied, adding “Oh, come on. That’s not, that’s not intellectual.”

After everyone joined in, Pirro regained the floor.

“We just spoke about the Democrats’ vice president that they chose based on identity politics, a woman who can’t get out of her own way to discuss anything, what she has, the power she has, the ability to get things done in this country and in the world. She is a half-wit compared to other vice presidents. That’s number one,” she said.

“You’ve got Tulsi Gabbard, who put her life on the line for this country, compared to the half-wit that we have as vice president who can’t even address the issue she’s supposed to,” Pirro said.

Pirro said Gabbard told the truth when she attacked party leaders.

“Let me tell you something, I give her credit for calling out what happened with the Democratic Party, the DNC, when Bernie Sanders was edged out by Hillary Clinton when she got the questions from what’s her name, who said that we were criticizing her because she’s a good Christian woman. What was her name? Donna Brazile,” she said.

“I mean, let’s talk turkey. You want to talk turkey? Let’s talk turkey. This woman, Tulsi Gabbard, … she is … educated and she is far from vindictive, spiteful, and angry. You call her those things? I have never… “

“You just called the vice president a half-wit,” jumped in Tarlov.

“She is a half-wit!” replied Pirro, touching off another round of all the co-hosts talking at once.

“Let me tell you something,” Pirro told Tarlov. “Your own party makes fun of [Kamala Harris]. Your own party runs away from her. I have never seen Tulsi Gabbard raise her voice and she put her life on the line. So don’t you dare criticize her,” Pirro said.

