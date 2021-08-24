Lib Justice: Woman Stabs Man, Arrested and Released, Then Stabs Woman 15x, Arrested and Released Again

It sounds like something out of one of those 1970s flicks exploring the rot and dysfunction behind a justice system infected with liberalism — your “Dirty Harry” or “Death Wish” films, say.

A woman allegedly stabs a random man from behind at a light rail station. She’s charged with second-degree assault but is released on bail. Weeks later, she allegedly stabs a 68-year-old woman 15 times as the woman waited in her car outside a hospital.

So naturally, she’s released again.

Liberal justice at work.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, 20-year-old Jewlese Maxine Floyd may be facing some serious jail time over two separate stabbing incidents, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s going to stay behind bars for now. After allegedly stabbing an unnamed woman outside Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 17, a judge released her on bail and ordered her back in court on Sept. 13.

The criminal complaint said Floyd was found by police when they arrived on the scene at 1:45 p.m. with “blood on her chest” and “speaking mostly incoherently and acting very strange.”

The victim, referred to in the complaint as GMC, was waiting in her car outside the hospital as her husband underwent a procedure inside; she wasn’t allowed in due to COVID-19 protocol.

GMC “said that while on the phone with a family member, she noticed the defendant — whom she did not know — walk from the hospital entrance to her driver’s side door. She said that the defendant mumbled something and then began to stab her.”

The complaint stated Floyd was disarmed by a bystander.

“Surveillance video was recovered. It shows GMC talking on her cell phone inside of the Subaru. The defendant, who is near the west entrance to the hospital, digs in a bag and then approaches the Subaru,” the complaint read.

“She and GMC have some kind of verbal interaction, and then the defendant stabs GMC approximately 15 times. As the defendant walks away, [the bystander] approaches her and removes the knife from her hand. The defendant then enters the hospital and is taken into custody by security.”

One of the stabs from the four-inch blade “penetrated GMC’s abdominal cavity,” requiring “sedated surgery.”

“The director of Regions Hospital trauma services reported to officers that in his view, the injuries suffered by GMC qualified as substantial bodily harm,” the report stated.

Floyd was charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Combined, they could land Floyd behind bars for 12 years. Ramsey County District Judge Richard Kyle released her on bail, however, under the condition the Minneapolis woman stay away from Regions Hospital.

That’s not likely to make anyone safer, given that she’s already facing second-degree assault charges for an Aug. 4 incident in which she allegedly stabbed a man at a Minneapolis light rail station.

In that case, Minneapolis Metro Transit officers were called to the Nicollet Avenue station where a man was bleeding from his face. He said that as he was leaving the station, he was knocked to the ground from behind. He later realized that he’d been attacked with a knife.

The Pioneer Press reported that in that complaint, officials said surveillance video showed Floyd stabbing the man and that a multi-tool folding knife was recovered from the train platform.

She’s scheduled to appear in court in that case on Sept. 1, making for a busy month for her. This is assuming, of course, there aren’t any other tragedies involving Floyd in the intervening weeks.

By any measure, Floyd belongs in jail. She’s accused of stabbing two random people in two separate incidents in the same month. The judge in the second case (appointed by a Democrat according to Ballotpedia, as if there were any question) orders her, upon her release, to stay away from a single hospital where one of the assaults occurred. Because that’ll solve things.

This is liberal justice at its finest — especially coming from the Twin Cities region, a place which loudly screamed that it was time to defund the police after the death of George Floyd. Shockingly, violent crime in the city shot up in Minneapolis in the wake of the move.

It’s almost as if respect for law enforcement and respect for the law are somehow correlated.

