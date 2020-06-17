The mayor of Olympia, Washington, a progressive heroine and supporter of the “peaceful protests” that have taken place all across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, has gotten a rude awakening now that a group of protesters have vandalized her home.

Reacting to the vandalism of her home with graffiti reading “BLM,” the initials for the far-left group “Black Lives Matter,” Mayor Cheryl Selby described what happened as “domestic terrorism,” The Olympian reported. “It’s unfair,” she told the paper.

Before these radical, far-left protesters, who were anything but “peaceful,” showed up in her backyard, she was singing a different tune.

Just weeks ago, Selby made it clear that “the city of Olympia supports the peaceful protests that highlight the racial injustices black people continue to endure at the hands of police in the United States,” according to The Olympian.

The damage caused by these “peaceful protests” that spiraled out of control Friday night extended far beyond Selby’s home.

The same group of black-clad protesters responsible for what she called “domestic terrorism” also wreaked havoc on downtown Olympia by “burning flags, smashing windows, and spray painting businesses.”

Unfortunately, this rioting that often leads to lost lives and destroyed businesses has become a staple of everyday life in major American cities following the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody late last month.

Since many in corporate America, let alone the leadership of America’s largest metropolises, have caved to the demands of Black Lives Matter, it should not come as a surprise that the far left feels more emboldened than ever.

The unrest and violence in Olympia took place as a group of leftist protesters have turned a portion of nearby Seattle into the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” refusing to relinquish control of the city blocks until local leaders cave to their radical list of demands.

As for Selby’s claim that the vandalism to her home amounted to “domestic terrorism,” the most powerful elected official in the United States agrees with her. President Donald Trump recently announced his decision to declare antifa, the group believed to be behind some of the violence and chaos gripping the nation, a terrorist organization.

Sadly, it will probably take a lot more vandalism to the properties of woke liberals, like what happened to Cheryl Selby, for the far left to stop egging on this chaos and say “enough.” Deep down, even liberals see the danger in letting the unrest continue unabated.

For an example of this, look no further than the progressive mecca of Beverly Hills. Last week, the California city issued an emergency order banning nighttime gatherings of more than ten people in residential areas, citing a desire to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods.”

So in other words, ensuring “peace and tranquility” only matters in neighborhoods where rich liberals live. Everyone else, including businesses in Olympia and Seattle, can sit by and watch as rioters vandalize or even completely destroy their businesses.

It’s understandable that Selby and others would feel “fear, rage, and nausea” about the death of George Floyd, as Selby told The Olympian. However, the anarchy that has unfolded in the past three weeks, especially in Washington state, should cause liberal leaders just as much “fear, rage, and nausea.”

The fact that far-left protesters would not spare the home of Selby, which had a rainbow flag on the porch as a clear virtue-signaling posture, from their wrath, proves that no one is safe from the mob. Selby herself seemed baffled that the anarchists would target someone who was “giving so much” to her community.

Ultimately, the mob does not care if the person whose house they are vandalizing is on their side or not. Their approach is to “burn it all down” and then completely rebuild society to reflect their insane worldview.

Hopefully, Selby will actually back up her concerns about “domestic terrorism” with action and restore law and order in her city before it’s too late.

