Lib NBA Star Stephen Curry Writes Letter Opposing Affordable Housing Next to His $30 Million Mansion

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have spent years participating in “social activism,” but when it comes to having affordable housing units built near their own multimillion-dollar California mansion, the couple are suddenly all up in arms about the plans.

The Currys, who are huge Biden supporters, are hypocritically opposing the construction of a low-income, multifamily unit being built near their Atherton, California, mansion, saying they have “major concerns” for their “privacy” and “safety,” according to The Almanac News.

The city recently approved a plan to build a 16-unit apartment on a 1.5-acre lot near the Curry home. At least some of the units will be open for low-income renters.

But the FTX spokesman and his wife seem very unhappy with the plan despite their constant past proclamations about “social justice.”

Curry, who plays for one of the most woke pro sports leagues in America, is upset by the plans. In a “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) letter to the city, the Currys claimed that the construction project would endanger their kids, thereby implying that low-income people are dangerous.

“As Atherton residents … we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property,” the NBA star wrote in his Jan. 18 letter. “We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

Curry’s fellow multi-millionaire residents reportedly feel the same way and want to block the affordable housing plan.

The city, of course, is being forced to consider affordable housing units in the ultra-rich neighborhood because new state laws are aimed at remaking communities and knocking down property values by forcing communities to add affordable housing in new construction, even if local rules prevent the construction of such housing, the Associated Press reported last year.

Indeed, in 2021 CNBC reported that Curry was seen bemoaning the “racial wealth gap” when he joined the woke nonprofit NinetyToZero. At the time, Curry insisted, “Bridging the racial wealth gap is one of the biggest challenges of our generation,” adding that “uncovering solutions and creating opportunities is something I’m profoundly committed to.”

Still, the NBA player doesn’t want any of that “bridging” going on near his house, and if it must, then he wants giant fences built to keep out the riff raff.

“We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood,” the Currys added in their letter, Almanac News reported. “Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

Curry has been a big supporter of Joe Biden. When NBA’s Golden State Warriors visited the Biden White House, he proudly delivered jerseys with Biden and Harris’ name on them:

Steph Curry presents Golden State Warriors jerseys to President Biden and VP Harris at the White House. pic.twitter.com/BdJ2KofWfC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2023

In 2022 he joined Michelle Obama as a member of her When We All Vote organization, which aims to bolster Democratic voting in elections. And he and his wife also openly campaigned for Biden, Breitbart added.

Curry has also been an outspoken Trump hater. As the Washington Free Beacon noted, he recently called Donald Trump’s growing campaign for 2024 a “threat” to the nation.

And in 2017, Curry slammed Under Armour, his own sponsor, after the company’s CEO Kevin Plank described Trump as an “asset.” Curry responded by saying he would drop the “et,” ESPN reported.

Curry has every right to oppose the forced importation of people he finds undesirable into his rich neighborhood, of course. But it sure is funny how he wants that done in everyone’s neighborhood but his. He has certainly earned his success, but he has also earned the reputation as a hypocritical liberal who wants the rules to apply to everyone but him.

