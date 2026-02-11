Lib Strategist Reveals Plan for Addressing 'Democratic Digital Crisis': Reviving, Rebranding Kamala's Failed Campaign Account

Democrats, liberal strategist Lauren Kapp said, struggle with “grasping the attention economy.” She thinks she has the answer.

What is it? Rebranding the cringeworthy “Kamala HQ” umbrella of Gen Z-aimed social media accounts that couldn’t help the former vice president get the Gen Z vote out in sufficient numbers in 2024 into the “Headquarters” umbrella of Gen Z-aimed social media accounts that’ll definitely not be cringeworthy this time around.

You, like this writer, may begin to see the flaw in this strategy.

In an interview published Tuesday, The Hill described how Kapp and the people behind the push plan to take on the “MAGA content machine.”

Leaving behind the inherent fatuousness of a “MAGA content machine” when virtually every social media platform is run by tech bros and broettes whose views (and the algorithms they implement) skew left, The Hill’s article notes that in sheer numbers, “Kamala HQ” trails Donald Trump’s social media footprint but still has sizable numbers.

“The rebranded account, Headquarters, inherits Harris’s massive follower count: 1.1 million followers on the social platform X and 5.5 million on TikTok,” the article noted. “Both are overshadowed by President Trump’s 110 million X followers and 16.1 million TikTok followers.”

This rather discounts the fact that Trump himself prefers his own Truth Social platform and while those numbers were accumulated over years of assiduously tweeting and posting content, “Kamala HQ” has mostly been active since the vice president started taking a larger role in the American political scene last election cycle.

After its sign-off following the Harris-Walz loss in November of 2024, it was inactive until this video popped up, prompting wild speculation about what Kamala’s intentions were:

This was followed, a day later, by this anticlimax of a reveal:

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 5, 2026

And not only was it plagued with irrelevance, it was also plagued with a case of boomer-itis, as Kamala’s people tried to appeal to the kids by (groan) referencing the “6-7” meme in its username:

Wait, she actually put “67” in the handle to try to appeal to the youths? This is why she’s the GOAT. No other politician comes close to this level of cringe. pic.twitter.com/pBk8hIHKVV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2026

It’s gone through several name-changes before settling on “@HQNewsNow.”

The account, which is in collaboration with left-wing advocacy group People For the American Way, isn’t really a Kamala-centric account anymore — and, in truth, one would be hard-pressed in The Hill’s interview with Kapp to find out who’s really pulling the strings behind the content mill, other than to say that she was “one of the figures behind Headquarters and the managing partner at Luminary Strategies.”

Kapp’s pull-quotes were a pileup of meaningless buzzwords that seemed to indicate that she had no idea why those perfidious youths didn’t realize just how jiggy the Democrats were and vote for K-Hizzy in two-four.

“Democrats continue to struggle with reaching people online, and really are struggling with grasping the attention economy,” she said.

“Republicans know how to do it, and Democrats are extremely risk-averse, and we need to change that,” she added. “We haven’t seen enough change since 2024.”

If there is to be a change agent, I don’t think it’s going to be Lauren Kapp, even by the sound of this puff-piece interview:

Kapp said the team hopes to help solve the “Democratic digital crisis” by building an ecosystem to match the conservative podcasts and social media accounts that helped Trump connect with Gen Z voters (especially young men) and soundly defeat Harris. While Harris won the 18-24 age demographic by 10 points, that was a steep drop from former President Biden’s 29-point margin over Trump in 2020. The gender gap was huge: Young women supported Harris by a 17-point margin, while young men backed Trump by a 14-point margin. As Harris’s account pivots heading into the midterms, the former vice president will be the “chair emerita” of the online project. In an announcement last week, she said Headquarters will be a place “where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great, courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders.”

The problem is that most of those podcasts started out completely organically, at least at first. This “ecosystem” was built by people who had to fight against a left-wing monoculture and a media framework, both establishment and social, that was algorithmically stacked against them. They had to, in other words, be good to get anywhere in the “attention economy.”

I grant that it’s early days for Headquarters, but it still thinks it can get away with minimal-effort engagement farming like this slop, indistinguishable from what the old Kamala HQ hacks used to churn out:

Yes, that’s right: They conflated the entire Super Bowl audience with the number of people who actually tuned in to watch Bad Bunny, compared it to the number of people who actively ducked out of the Super Bowl halftime to watch Turning Point USA-sponsored counter-programming, and then tried to piggyback on the Clavicular “framemogging” drama (if you have to ask, really, you don’t want to know) by using more cringeworthy slang with all the clumsiness of a 12-year-old trying to deploy their first swear word.

Not only do they post this stuff, they pay people to do it — and by the clout inferred by the involvement of Kamala Harris, People For the American Way, and a managing partner at Luminary Strategies, a not-insignificant amount of money to do it, to boot.

And they wonder why they hemorrhaged Gen Z support. But: SIX SEVEENNNN!!!

Kapp promised that what they’d be focusing on would be the Epstein files, Immigration and Customs Enforcement drama, and the economy.

“Those are three issues that are really moving the public right now, and we’re going to be on top of it,” Kapp said.

And herein lies the final problem with the Kamala Harris/Democrat operative playbook on exploiting the zeitgeist: Those were the three issues mobilizing the left a month ago. In news cycle terms, you might as well be talking the Pleistocene era.

The Epstein files are serving up dud after dud, unless you’re looking to find some liberal wonk to discredit. The ICE drama has settled down for the moment, and the backlash to Billie Eilish’s silly “no one is illegal on stolen land” Grammy speech indicates that people want sane immigration enforcement. The economy is improving.

In other words: Not only are these highly paid apparatchiks flogging yesterday’s issues, they’re doing in a manner well beyond what any sane, middle-of-the-road voter would appreciate.

And they somehow expect different results than Kamala HQ’s slop got them in 2024.

“While this account is not going to solve everything, I think that it’s a really good first step in this direction of rethinking how we can use these accounts in between election cycles, or repurpose them for the greater good of the progressive space,” Kapp told The Hill.

“Having an account just sitting dormant with that many followers is not doing anything to help our cause in 2026 and beyond.”

No, maybe not. But it beats actively hurting your cause and not learning from past mistakes — which, from all early returns, they’re spending a whole lot of money to accomplish.

