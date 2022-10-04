Parler Share
Commentary

Lib Thinks He Has Everyone Fooled After Posting Photo of Biden and DeSantis, Then Twitter Calls Him Out

 By Samantha Chang  October 4, 2022 at 7:35am
Parler Share

A liberal blogger got steamrolled on Twitter after attempting to dunk on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a dishonest social media post.

The brouhaha erupted Sunday when Tom Watson — who writes an obscure Substack blog called “The Liberal” — posted a photo of DeSantis sitting next to President Joe Biden with the caption “DeSantis bends the knee.”

The implication was that DeSantis was groveling for help from Biden following the devastation caused last week by Hurricane Ian, which killed at least 100 people in Florida.

Trending:
Republican Congressional Candidate Flips the Script on Debate Moderator When Asked 'Is Joe Biden President?'

However, as numerous Twitter users pointed out, the photo Watson posted in a desperate attempt to “own” DeSantis had nothing to do with Hurricane Ian.

Instead, it was from a July 2021 meeting following the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, that killed 98 people.

Many commenters were disgusted at Watson’s tone-deaf politicization of a deadly hurricane to mock DeSantis.

Related:
DeSantis-Biden Florida Meeting May Create Game-Changing 2024 Election Contingency

Brendon Leslie, the editor-in-chief of Florida’s Voice, tweeted: “This is from surfside tragedy in 2021. Real men put politics aside in tragedies. That’s what Ron DeSantis is doing. We Southwest Florida residents have no interest in your political garbage.”

Watson’s lame attempt to ridicule DeSantis while passing off an old photo as current was so egregious that the liberal social media platform Twitter added a context banner under his tweet.

The fact check was part of a Twitter pilot program visible only to some users, but its significance was not lost on many commenters.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, who previously worked for former President Donald Trump, remarked, “Congrats Tom, first time a lib tweet was SO BAD a Twitter ‘context’ banner was added.”

Other Twitter users were appalled that Watson had not deleted his misleading tweet even after it was fact-checked by countless people.

Another commenter simply quipped, “This tweet is not going the way you thought it would, Tom.”

As of Tuesday morning, Twitter had not forced Watson to delete his sham tweet, and the liberal media fact-checkers hadn’t addressed his bogus claim.

This contrasts sharply with the countless dubious “fact checks” they do whenever a conservative politician, journalist or other public figure says or writes the most benign thing.

For example, Snopes has repeatedly “fact-checked” humorous articles published on the satirical website The Babylon Bee.

But such is the dismal state of the establishment media today: dishonest, biased, humorless and corrupt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Man and His Friend Spend 1 Hour Trying to Find EV Charger and Charge Car - to Go 15 Miles
Pro-Ukraine Crowd Furious at Elon Musk for Suggesting Peaceful Way to End War
Lib Thinks He Has Everyone Fooled After Posting Photo of Biden and DeSantis, Then Twitter Calls Him Out
'Saturday Night Live' Studio Audience Goes Silent When Show Mocks Joe Biden in Opening Sketch of New Season
Watch: Horrific Violence Makes Its Way to Biden's Home Turf - Shop Owner Pistol-Whipped and Brutalized
See more...

Conversation