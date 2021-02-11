The thrill of covering the Trump administration was comparable to how U.S. soldiers must have felt while storming Omaha Beach in WWII, according to Alexander Nazaryan at Yahoo News.

In an article for The Atlantic titled “I Was an Enemy of the People,” Nazaryan says the experience of covering the Trump administration was similar to the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.

“I use that word, thrill, with full intention. No need to tell me about the cruel immigration policy, the incompetent pandemic response, the racism and bigotry, the frightening chaos,” Nazaryan wrote.

“Covering the administration was thrilling for many journalists, in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been for a 20-year-old fresh from the plains of Kansas. He hadn’t signed up for battle, but there he was, liberating France. … This was our Omaha Beach.”

To ever have acknowledged that former President Donald Trump had chosen a correct course of action “was to have written a favorable profile of Osama bin Laden,” Nazaryan wrote.

Since the election of President Joe Biden, some journalists have taken a noticeably different approach, reporting on such things as White House pets and Biden’s socks.

George H.W. Bush was known for his socks, maybe Biden will be too? Today he wore dark blue socks adorned with lighter blue dogs. (Yes, there are plenty of more substantive things to tweet about but we can have some fun sometimes too.) pic.twitter.com/8xxTusXafQ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 23, 2020

Nazaryan has faced criticism in the past for appearing to compare Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his campaigners to Nazis in a tweet he has since deleted.

