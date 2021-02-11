Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Lib Writer Compares Journalists Bashing Trump to Soldiers Storming Omaha Beach

×
By Cameron Kerkes
Published February 11, 2021 at 11:44am
Mewe Share P Share

The thrill of covering the Trump administration was comparable to how U.S. soldiers must have felt while storming Omaha Beach in WWII, according to Alexander Nazaryan at Yahoo News.

In an article for The Atlantic titled “I Was an Enemy of the People,” Nazaryan says the experience of covering the Trump administration was similar to the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.

“I use that word, thrill, with full intention. No need to tell me about the cruel immigration policy, the incompetent pandemic response, the racism and bigotry, the frightening chaos,” Nazaryan wrote.

“Covering the administration was thrilling for many journalists, in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been for a 20-year-old fresh from the plains of Kansas. He hadn’t signed up for battle, but there he was, liberating France. … This was our Omaha Beach.”

To ever have acknowledged that former President Donald Trump had chosen a correct course of action “was to have written a favorable profile of Osama bin Laden,” Nazaryan wrote.

TRENDING: South Bend's Infrastructure Was So Bad When Buttigieg Was Mayor, Domino's Had to Help Fill Potholes

Since the election of President Joe Biden, some journalists have taken a noticeably different approach, reporting on such things as White House pets and Biden’s socks.

Nazaryan has faced criticism in the past for appearing to compare Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his campaigners to Nazis in a tweet he has since deleted.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Kerkes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







WHO Scientist Says China Kept COVID Data from Team Investigating Virus Origins
Lib Writer Compares Journalists Bashing Trump to Soldiers Storming Omaha Beach
Kennedy Family Member Kicked Off Instagram for Questioning COVID Vaccines
Biden Admin Quietly Kills Trump Proposal to Track Communist Chinese 'Front Groups' in US Schools
Biden’s Drilling Ban Could Have Devastating Consequences for New Mexico's Kids
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×