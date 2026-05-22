Liberal Barney Frank Called Out the Far-Left on His Deathbed

Former 16-term Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank died of congestive heart failure Wednesday at the age of 86.

First elected to the House in 1980, Frank is known for being the co-author of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (“Dodd-Frank”) as well as being the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay.

Only weeks before his passing, he appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash” while receiving hospice care at his Maine home — where he warned that his lifelong party was lurching too far leftward.

“[A]s we succeeded in bringing the mainstream of the left into a concern with inequality, we also enabled people who wanted to use that as a platform for a wide range of social and cultural changes, some of which the public isn’t ready for,” he told CNN.

He added that gay rights activists such as himself did not start calling for same-sex marriage to be legal until “other things had been resolved.”

An early member of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus, Frank also criticized his party for using strong language against people who oppose biological men participating in women’s sports.

“I think, in the interest of the transgender community, as well as others, it would be better to go at that in a more granular way, and not simply announce that, if you don’t support it, you’re a homophobe,” Frank told CNN.

Days before his CNN appearance, he told Politico that he wrote a book planned for release later in 2026, criticizing his party’s modern left, who he says have “embraced an agenda that goes beyond what’s politically acceptable.”

“Until we separate ourselves from that agenda, we don’t win,” he continued.

“For a lot of my colleagues, the argument has been, ‘well, we don’t support defund the police or open borders, and we don’t say we do,’” Frank added in his April 28 comments to Politico.

“But my point is, no, it’s not enough … to be silent. We have to explicitly repudiate it.”

Frank also told the outlet that he is “very proud” of Dodd-Frank, the sweeping 2010 financial regulation law that bears his name.

The Massachusetts’ Democrat’s signature legislative accomplishment came in response to the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.

Then Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Frank authored the bill alongside Democratic Connecticut Sen. and Banking Committee Chair Chris Dodd.

The legislation passed mostly along party lines was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama. Dodd-Frank sought to end taxpayer-funded bailouts for banks previously deemed “too big to fail,” cracked down on financial institutions’ ability to make certain speculative investments and created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The CFB became a controversial agency considered to be the brainchild of now-Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A Harvard University study conducted five years after the law’s signing found that Dodd-Frank’s policied harmed smaller community banks, whose share of banking assets and lending markets was cut in half over the previous two decades.

Born to a Jewish family in New Jersey, he moved to Massachusetts — the state in which he would build a political career — in the late 1950s to attend Harvard University. While a graduate student, he spent a summer in Mississippi as a volunteer on the Freedom Summer campaign, an initiative to register black voters during the Civil Rights Movement.

He served in the Massachusetts State House from 1973 to 1981 and during this time, graduated from Harvard Law School.

He first won election to the U.S. House in 1980, succeeding Fr. Robert Drinan, SJ, a fellow liberal Democrat and Jesuit priest pushed into retirement by Pope John Paul II’s directive barring members of the Catholic clergy from holding secular elected office.

Following redistricting and Massachusetts’ loss of a House seat, Frank ran for reelection against fellow incumbent Republican Rep. Margaret Heckler in 1982.

Despite Heckler having served in the House since 1967, he defeated her in a landslide. Frank did not face another competitive reelection bid until seeking his final term in 2010 on the heels of Dodd-Frank.

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