Liberal Berates Target Employee Over Charlie Kirk 'Freedom' Shirt, Highlighting the Left's Growing Intolerance

A viral video from inside a Target store exposed how quickly the modern left’s claim to tolerance collapses the moment one of these people encounters a viewpoint they do not like.

It also exposed the growing lack of basic decency and manners on that side of the aisle.

The incident involved an elderly Target employee who was stocking clothing racks while wearing a red Charlie Kirk “Freedom” T-shirt.

An argument could be made that she might have been better off not wearing such an item to work, but it does appear to comply with store dress code policy.

In any event, it triggered a completely inappropriate and profanity-laced tirade from a so-called TikTok influencer.

The video shows the woman approaching the employee and immediately berating her, not over a lack of customer service, but solely because of the shirt.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

Target Karen HARASSES an employee for wearing a red Charlie Kirk “FREEDOM” shirt.. We don’t hate liberals enough. pic.twitter.com/ZirftDakTP — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 16, 2025

The influencer fixated on the fact that the shirt paid homage to Charlie Kirk, who ironically was murdered by an intolerant leftist just three months ago.

The TikTok leftist concluded the woman was defending racism and then used that as a justification to abuse her.

Some online accounts claimed to identify the woman, though The Western Journal could not independently verify that assertion.

Meet Michelea Ponce. Ponce works for the @Enloe nonprofit health care system (most likely as a nurse) in California. She is an “anti-racism” activist who decided to post a video of herself chastising and calling a Target employee “fucking stupid,” accusing her of supporting a… pic.twitter.com/olsCapafUd — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 16, 2025

During the exchange, the woman repeatedly used profanity, calling the employee “f***ing stupid” and labeling Kirk a “racist,” while demanding to know why she would wear such a shirt while at work.

The Target employee remained calm throughout the encounter and made it clear she was not interested in a fight.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not going to sit here and argue with you,” the employee said before wishing the woman a good day and walking away from the situation.

Rather than ending the incident, the influencer continued speaking to no one in particular and concluded for her TikTok audience that the employee was a “piece of s***.”

The video ultimately did not go over with TikTok the way the influencer appeared to expect, as an account linked to the woman was later locked down and is no longer publicly accessible.

The liberal woman recording has been identified as Michelea Ponce.. She has LOCKED her TikTok account. lol pic.twitter.com/5mmZX9HQ8H — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 16, 2025

For years, the left has insisted it occupies the political high ground as the home of tolerance, inclusivity, and acceptance. But any and all tolerance from the left is increasingly conditional on total or near-total ideological agreement.

Tolerance used to mean coexisting with people who held different views (and putting a bumper sticker about it on your car).

What makes this Target incident particularly revealing is not the anger on display, but the underlying entitlement behind it.

The modern, intolerant leftist believes that someone else’s clothing, beliefs, and public presence must conform to their worldview.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.