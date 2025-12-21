Share
Commentary

Liberal Berates Target Employee Over Charlie Kirk 'Freedom' Shirt, Highlighting the Left's Growing Intolerance

 By Johnathan Jones  December 21, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

A viral video from inside a Target store exposed how quickly the modern left’s claim to tolerance collapses the moment one of these people encounters a viewpoint they do not like.

It also exposed the growing lack of basic decency and manners on that side of the aisle.

The incident involved an elderly Target employee who was stocking clothing racks while wearing a red Charlie Kirk “Freedom” T-shirt.

An argument could be made that she might have been better off not wearing such an item to work, but it does appear to comply with store dress code policy.

In any event, it triggered a completely inappropriate and profanity-laced tirade from a so-called TikTok influencer.

The video shows the woman approaching the employee and immediately berating her, not over a lack of customer service, but solely because of the shirt.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

The influencer fixated on the fact that the shirt paid homage to Charlie Kirk, who ironically was murdered by an intolerant leftist just three months ago.

The TikTok leftist concluded the woman was defending racism and then used that as a justification to abuse her.

Some online accounts claimed to identify the woman, though The Western Journal could not independently verify that assertion.

Related:
Watch: The Precious Moment When Grandma Jeanie from Target Met Erika Kirk at AmericaFest

During the exchange, the woman repeatedly used profanity, calling the employee “f***ing stupid” and labeling Kirk a “racist,” while demanding to know why she would wear such a shirt while at work.

The Target employee remained calm throughout the encounter and made it clear she was not interested in a fight.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not going to sit here and argue with you,” the employee said before wishing the woman a good day and walking away from the situation.

Rather than ending the incident, the influencer continued speaking to no one in particular and concluded for her TikTok audience that the employee was a “piece of s***.”

The video ultimately did not go over with TikTok the way the influencer appeared to expect, as an account linked to the woman was later locked down and is no longer publicly accessible.

For years, the left has insisted it occupies the political high ground as the home of tolerance, inclusivity, and acceptance. But any and all tolerance from the left is increasingly conditional on total or near-total ideological agreement.

Tolerance used to mean coexisting with people who held different views (and putting a bumper sticker about it on your car).

What makes this Target incident particularly revealing is not the anger on display, but the underlying entitlement behind it.

The modern, intolerant leftist believes that someone else’s clothing, beliefs, and public presence must conform to their worldview.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Blue City Paradise: Seattle Woman, 75, Now Partially Blind After Board with Screw Protruding Was Slammed Into Her Head - Suspect Arrested 8 Times in 2025 Alone
SNL Legend and Outspoken Trump Supporter Rob Schneider Filing Suit Against UC Berkeley After Startlingly Violent Leftist Attack
BREAKING: Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Announces 'Death Sentence' Cancer Diagnosis
Brown Recluse Spider Bite Leaves Woman Virtually Paralyzed: 'I Couldn't Feed Myself'
42 Years Later, DNA Evidence Solves Case of 5 Texans Kidnapped from a KFC Restaurant and Executed After Robbery
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation