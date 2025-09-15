Liberal Disinformation Campaign Convinces Plurality of Americans That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was Republican

The plurality of Americans surveyed in a YouGov poll bought into the false narrative that the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is a Republican.

Several notable figures rushed to claim that the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was a conservative Christian, though Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and federal authorities later confirmed that Robinson became “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” The poll nevertheless found that 24 percent of all adults have bought into the idea that Robinson is a Republican.

In comparison, 21 percent of all adults believe Robinson was a Democrat, 15 percent said neither, and 40 percent were unsure, according to the poll.

24% percent of Americans believe Charlie Kirk’s shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a Republican, compared to 21% who think he was a Democrat, according to a new YouGov poll. This comes after a concerted media effort across Facebook, Reddit, and X, amplified by Bill Maher and outlets… pic.twitter.com/1WaJtmpHGg — AF Post (@AFpost) September 15, 2025

Robinson’s family told authorities that he had become more political and hateful in recent years. He lived with his self-proclaimed transgender boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, whose own relative said “hates conservatives and Christians,” according to Fox News.

“He hates conservatives and Christians,” the relative said of the roommate. “He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

A growing number of “very liberal” adults across the U.S. believe it is “always or usually acceptable” to be happy about the death of a public figure they dislike, the poll further found. Among “conservative” and “very conservative” surveyors, 90 percent and 91 percent said it is “aways or usually unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, 10 percent of liberals said it is acceptable to celebrate the death of someone they do not like, while 73 percent said it is never acceptable, according to the poll. A quarter of “very liberal” participants also said that political violence “can sometimes be justified,” and less than 5 percent of those identifying as “very conservative” said the same.

Most of the very liberal participants justifying political violence are between the ages of 18 and 29, the poll found.

Many liberals, especially educators, have been fired for openly celebrating Kirk’s death since Wednesday. Middle Tennessee State University fired assistant dean Laura Sosh-Lightsy for writing on Facebook that she has “zero sympathy” for Kirk, while MSNBC gave political analyst Matthew Dowd the boot for alleging that Kirk brought his own assassination onto himself.

The Washington Post also fired columnist Karen Attiah for falsely stating that Kirk made an offensive remark about black women.

The Nation, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, published a piece titled, “Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning,” which falsely asserted that Kirk claimed black women “do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously.”

The episode of Kirk’s podcast shows that he did not make that statement about black women and instead was criticizing Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.