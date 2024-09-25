Liberal Elite Enclave Nantucket Hit with Horrifying Consequences of Immigration Crisis - ICE Forced to Step In

Take no comfort in the fact that they voted for this.

After all, the narcissistic liberal elites who parade their moral virtue by declaring themselves in favor of sanctuary cities remain least likely to suffer the horrific consequences of the open-border policies they favor.

According to multiple reports from Fox News journalists, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Boston office recently announced that its agents have arrested a number of illegal immigrants accused of sexual assault or rape in the upscale liberal enclaves of Massachusetts, including an alarming number of alleged crimes committed against adult residents and children in Nantucket.

Tuesday, on the social media platform X, Fox’s Bill Melugin reported that ICE had made four such arrests.

The alleged assailants included illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Brazil, both accused of “sexually assaulting a Nantucket resident.”

Two other alleged assailants, both from El Salvador, stand accused of raping a Nantucket child. In fact, one of the two suspects, Elmer Sola, faces three counts of aggravated child rape.

All four suspects entered the U.S. as gotaways. That is, they “successfully evaded apprehension & snuck into the U.S. during the Biden administration” and then found their way to the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, per Melugin.

The Fox correspondent also reported that all four, maddeningly, “were released from local custody despite the serious charges.”

NEW: In a multi day operation on Nantucket Island, ICE’s Boston office announces they arrested four illegal aliens who are charged with raping or sexually assaulting Nantucket children or residents – all of whom were released from local custody despite the serious charges. They… pic.twitter.com/K3LlfR6NqP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 24, 2024

Does the U.S. need a mass deportation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (997 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

Details regarding the scope of the ICE operation in Massachusetts continue to unfold.

In a story published Tuesday but updated Wednesday, Audrey Conklin of Fox News noted two additional recent ICE arrests.

To the four suspects Melugin identified, Conklin added the Aug. 23 arrest of 24-year-old Brazilian illegal immigrant Warley Neto on the nearby island of Martha’s Vineyard, another elitist enclave.

Conklin also cited an “expected” announcement of a sixth arrest this week.

Neto, meanwhile, faces five counts of raping a minor.

In a statement issued following Neto’s arrest on Sept. 3, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons identified the Brazilian illegal immigrant as a “significant threat” and then chastised sanctuary-loving liberals for their obstinacy.

“Too often local jurisdictions refuse to honor immigration detainers and release dangerous offenders back into the community to reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to apprehend and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders from New England,” Lyons’s statement read in part.

Following the Sept. 10 arrests of Sola and fellow Salvadoran illegal immigrant Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, Lyons had even stronger words regarding the suspects.

Aldana-Arevelo, Lyons said, “stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child.”

Sola, too, allegedly committed “some horrific and despicable crimes against a child.”

Then, on Sept. 11, ICE arrested illegal immigrants Gean Do Amaral Belafronte of Brazil and Felix Alberto Perez-Gomez of Guatemala. Both stand accused of sexually assaulting a Nantucket resident.

It’s worth pointing out that in the 2020 presidential election, Nantucket voters overwhelmingly chose President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, of course, have since facilitated the ongoing border invasion.

Thus, one wonders if Nantucket voters have buyer’s remorse.

“To all of those on the Left & in the media spilling barrels of ink on whether ‘they’re eating the pets’ in Springfield – anyone care about the fact that they’re raping the children in Nantucket?” conservative commentator Megyn Kelly tweeted Tuesday in a reference to the recent controversy over Haitian migrants who have overwhelmed the town of Springfield, Ohio.

To all of those on the Left & in the media spilling barrels of ink on whether “they’re eating the pets” in Springfield – anyone care about the fact that they’re raping the children in Nantucket? https://t.co/QrReo0cTS2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 24, 2024

For the most affluent liberals, the answer almost certainly is no.

Toby Brown, chair of the Nantucket Republican Party, explained why.

“Once again, they’re in big estates,” Brown told Fox News. “And unfortunately, on Nantucket, the mainstream press, for the most part, would like people to think this place is still kind of just like Disneyland and we have zero issues on the island.”

In other words, even when the children of their own community suffer, affluent liberals do not.

And why would they? After all, they hide behind walls and gates, in some cases with private security, all while touting the virtues of open borders and gun control.

In short, do not expect wealthy Massachusetts liberals to see reason. They clearly do not feel the effects of the problems they create.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.