Hollywood liberals no longer have to wait for the next “Mad Max” movie to get a shot of high-octane adrenalin.

Video taken during Thursday night’s unrest in Los Angeles shows that those driving through the city now face aggressive vehicle chases worthy of the Road Warrior himself.

There have recently been several confrontations between drivers and protesters near the homes of America’s social elites.

The unrest comes after years of liberal Hollywood elites demanding racial and social justice, fueling an increasingly violent movement that is now appearing near the stars’ own neighborhoods.

While the reckoning appears to be outside of elite communities for now, growing unrest could mean that won’t be the case for too much longer.

One shocking incident Thursday night began as a white Toyota Prius weaved through a crowd of protesters clogging up an intersection in Hollywood, according to KABC-TV. Though the driver did not appear to hit anyone, a mob soon began to form around the car and gave chase as the vehicle cleared the group.

The Prius made it safely through another attempt to stop it before hitting an open stretch of road.

A truck driven by protesters, traveling at high speeds and weaving through oncoming traffic lanes, quickly intercepted the Prius.

The truck cut in front of the white car and came to a full stop as the two appeared to collide.

Protesters from the truck beginning to harass the driver as the crowd started to catch up.

A scuffle, seemingly for control of the car, soon broke out between the driver and the growing mob. Sensing the danger only a little too late, the white Prius tried to reverse, but a second car cut the escape short.

Soon, more men showed up and began trying to breach the car and break its windows. A Black Lives Matter flag was carried by one of the protesters, while another waved a banner demanding the police be defunded and abolished.

The driver eventually escaped, blowing through an opening in the crowd and quickly accelerating. Helicopter video shows the Prius driver being pulled over by police.

Watch the full encounter below.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted an update about the altercation shortly after it occurred and confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation.

“A black pick-up truck leading the protests accelerated and pinned that white Prius in, forcing it to come to a stop. The driver of the Prius attempted to flee the area and reversed into a green mustang behind it. That vehicle was also participating in the protest,” the department said in a Thursday news release.

“Both the drivers of the pick-up truck and the green Mustang attempted to extract the driver of the Prius from his vehicle. However, that driver was able to get away from the scene.”

According to the LAPD, a different truck ran through this same group of “largely peaceful” protesters earlier in the night, striking one demonstrator.

For now, the safest solution for both protesters and drivers in cities dealing with unrest appears to be to simply stay off the streets at night.

If the left’s wish of abolishing the police is achieved, expect this to become the new normal of the American roadway.

