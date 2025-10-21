Why Liberal Elites Always Fake the Moral High Ground

In medieval Europe, morality plays held a significant place in the cultural landscape. These were dramatic narratives where the main characters symbolized the eternal struggle between good and evil.

The primary aim of those stories was to promote Christian ideals, with a hero embodying goodness pitted against anything or anyone deemed ungodly.

Fast forward to the twenty-first century, and we find that the tradition of morality plays has been reimagined. Today, these allegories are not crafted by clergy or playwrights, but by woke journalists, broadcasters, celebrities, and politicians.

In this modern era, virtue is often personified as anyone on the left, while vice is almost exclusively portrayed as Donald Trump. It’s easy to identify such modern parables when new ones debut every few months.

Just recently, “Kimmel Versus the Fascist” premiered to widespread acclaim from Trump-hating progressive audiences. Coincidentally, but not surprisingly, opening night for that modern morality play occurred on Kimmel’s late-night talk show.

Less than a week after Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination, Kimmel made comments that many viewed as inflammatory and divisive. He stated that the “MAGA gang … [was]desperately trying to characterize the kid who murdered Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

That comment, made in the context of a tragic event, was considered irresponsibly false and led to his “indefinite suspension” from ABC.

Moreover, Kimmel claimed conservatives were “doing everything they can to score political points” by highlighting what he failed to acknowledge was a clearly established left-wing connection to the alleged shooter.

And if that wasn’t enough, the unfunny Kimmel also described Trump’s response to Kirk’s death as how a “four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”Predictably, after Kimmel’s outrageous comments, ABC pulled his show.

And just as predictably, the morality play script depicted its comic instigator as a victim, his suspension as a free speech violation, and the puppet master villain supposedly orchestrating that outcome as Donald Trump. But like many such morality plays, that script was entirely fiction.

At the very least, while no one suggested that Kimmel be jailed or even fined for his obviously absurd televised claim, the First Amendment does not apply to private employers, nor does it guarantee job security. It’s important to recognize that Kimmel’s suspension wasn’t solely because of his controversial comments.

It was also a strategic business move. Since Nexstar and Sinclair, the two biggest TV station owners in the United States, control a large share of ABC affiliates, the likely reason for pulling Kimmel’s show was an expected decline in viewership.

Even so, despite the lack of any concrete evidence, the left, infected with TDS, keeps pushing the narrative that Kimmel’s suspension resulted from White House pressure, rather than from poor ratings or audience disapproval.

But if television networks so quickly bow to Trump’s bidding, how is it that, throughout his terms as president, late-night programming has almost exclusively supported the DNC?

And perhaps more revealing, if an unhappy Trump could impact ABC programming by pressuring that network or even the FCC, how is it that Kimmel, initially suspended “indefinitely,” was reinstated after missing only four shows?

Possibly, the explanation is that the perpetual victim, Kimmel, was willing to apologize for his tasteless comments.

Yet during his “triumphant” return to the air and with a performative tear in his eye, his “apology” claimed that it was “not my intention to blame any specific group,” and he later asserted his remarks were “maliciously” mischaracterized.

But if that were true, why would he wait nearly a month before raising that issue? That is, unless he saw it as an excuse for his provocative behavior. So, anyone gullible enough to buy Kimmel’s laughable explanations might as well buy a bridge in Brooklyn.

Clearly, media groups airing Kimmel’s show decided to temporarily suspend him as a business decision, and neither the FCC, any government actor, nor the president ordered that action.

Claiming otherwise without proof is exactly what Kimmel accused conservatives of doing. And that is, exploiting an unthinkable tragedy to hypocritically advance a political agenda. But that “do as I say, not as I do” hypocrisy doesn’t matter to those viewing the president as America’s Hitler.

Although there is no solid evidence that Trump was directly behind Kimmel’s brief suspension, that fact doesn’t fit the leftist morality play narrative that America is sliding further into a Trump-imposed autocracy. Still, like all fables, wanting it to be true as a debating point doesn’t make it so.

But what is true is that we have become a divided nation where uninformed voters, swallowing media-promoted fabrications, have become self-censoring spectators to not only modern versions of Renaissance morality plays, but have also been treated as useful idiots in reflexively embracing such theaters of the absurd.

