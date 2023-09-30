Share
Liberal Governor Deploys National Guard to Help Illegals Fill Out Paperwork for Housing, Jobs: 'Give Them What They Want'

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2023 at 7:17am
As illegal immigrants flood New York City, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling out the National Guard to help them.

Hochul said 150 additional National Guard members will be deployed for what she called “case management,” bringing to 250 the number of Guard members assisting migrants, according to a news release this week on her website.

The release said the National Guard will “file the appropriate paperwork to attain legal work status and exit taxpayer-funded shelters.”

Across the state, 1,900 Guard members are working to assist migrants, the release said.

Guard members will help them with filling out federal paperwork, finding housing and jobs, according to the New York Post.

Hochul said her philosophy was: “Give them what they want, which is a quick exit out of the shelter system,” the Post reported.

Hochul first activated the National Guard to support illegal immigrants in October. More than 113,000 illegals have passed through New York City, with many shipped out to Upstate New York communities and about 60,000 still being housed by the city, the Post said.

Some people, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, don’t agree with Hochul’s use of the Guard. Stefanik said the governor “must stop wasting resources.”

On Wednesday, however, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during a visit to New York City, complimented Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for trying to get President Joe Biden to act on the illegal immigrant crisis, according to the New York Post.

“There’s one solid piece of advice, and [New York officials] are beginning to follow it — the challenge the city of New York and the state of New York are dealing with is caused by one person, Joe Biden,” Abbott said.

“Joe Biden can flip that switch any day and stop New York dealing with the consequences of an open border.

“Until that is done, New York and other states are going to continue to deal with this.”

Abbott said New York City is simply facing the reality that has been impacting Texas communities, according to Fox News.

“What you’re dealing with in New York, what you are seeing and witnessing in this state, is a tiny fraction of what’s happening every single day in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

“It is all carefully, choreographically designed policy put in place by the current president of the United States of America.

“This is unsustainable, and those are the words of your mayor. Those are the words of the mayors of Chicago and Los Angeles. Those are the words of the governor of Texas. What’s going on is unsustainable. It’s a crisis that’s chaotic and must stop,” Abbott said.

 

 

