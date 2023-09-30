As illegal immigrants flood New York City, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling out the National Guard to help them.

Hochul said 150 additional National Guard members will be deployed for what she called “case management,” bringing to 250 the number of Guard members assisting migrants, according to a news release this week on her website.

The release said the National Guard will “file the appropriate paperwork to attain legal work status and exit taxpayer-funded shelters.”

Across the state, 1,900 Guard members are working to assist migrants, the release said.

Guard members will help them with filling out federal paperwork, finding housing and jobs, according to the New York Post.

Hochul said her philosophy was: “Give them what they want, which is a quick exit out of the shelter system,” the Post reported.

Hochul first activated the National Guard to support illegal immigrants in October. More than 113,000 illegals have passed through New York City, with many shipped out to Upstate New York communities and about 60,000 still being housed by the city, the Post said.

Some people, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, don’t agree with Hochul’s use of the Guard. Stefanik said the governor “must stop wasting resources.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she’s calling in the National Guard to help with the illegal immigration crisis taking over NYC. But she’s not calling in the National Guard to deport these people– she’s calling them in to support case management operations meant to get… — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) September 25, 2023

New Yorkers deserve better! Kathy Hochul must stop wasting resources and address the root cause of New York’s illegal immigration crisis– her sanctuary state policies and Biden’s border crisis.https://t.co/n8JHOSqMVH — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 27, 2023

Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it. You wanted sanctuary city status and you got it. Real life is a lot different than a virtue signal isn’t it NY.

Love-Texashttps://t.co/knngfLZ66z — Quintessential American🇺🇸 God,Family,1A,2A🇺🇸 (@Gibson5972) September 25, 2023

On Wednesday, however, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during a visit to New York City, complimented Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for trying to get President Joe Biden to act on the illegal immigrant crisis, according to the New York Post.

“There’s one solid piece of advice, and [New York officials] are beginning to follow it — the challenge the city of New York and the state of New York are dealing with is caused by one person, Joe Biden,” Abbott said.

“Joe Biden can flip that switch any day and stop New York dealing with the consequences of an open border.

Shouldn’t the needs of U.S. citizens come first? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (290 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“Until that is done, New York and other states are going to continue to deal with this.”

Abbott said New York City is simply facing the reality that has been impacting Texas communities, according to Fox News.

“What you’re dealing with in New York, what you are seeing and witnessing in this state, is a tiny fraction of what’s happening every single day in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

“It is all carefully, choreographically designed policy put in place by the current president of the United States of America.

“This is unsustainable, and those are the words of your mayor. Those are the words of the mayors of Chicago and Los Angeles. Those are the words of the governor of Texas. What’s going on is unsustainable. It’s a crisis that’s chaotic and must stop,” Abbott said.

A Note from Our Founder:



Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.



If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.



I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.



Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.



Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.