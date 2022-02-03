Share
Liberal Judges Walk Off 'The Masked Singer' After Learning Who's in the Costume

 By Jack Davis  February 3, 2022 at 10:53am
Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has not lost his ability to cause a commotion.

A report by Deadline says that Giuliani is among those competing in this year’s edition of the Fox TV series “The Masked Singer,” in which various celebrity contestants compete while wearing costumes that conceal their identities.

The show’s hook relies, in part, upon the surprise factor of revealing who the celebrities are when they are unmasked after being eliminated.

As Deadline tells the tale, Giuliani’s unmasking prompted two of the show’s judges — Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke —  to leave the stage as a form of protest, presumably over Giuliani’s presence and not the song performed by the 77-year-old lawyer and politician.

The fit of pique passed in time, and the two judges returned to continue the show.

While the protesting judges were off-camera, according to Deadline, the two remaining judges — Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – bantered back and forth with Giuliani.

The Deadline report did not reveal which song Giuliani sang or what costume he wore.

This year’s theme for the costumes is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.”

Word that Giuliani was competing stirred social media.

The show returns to Fox on March 9.

During the 2020 iteration of the show, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin jolted viewers when she was unveiled after wearing a bear costume for her performance.

“I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world, where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said because they wouldn’t know until after the fact,” Palin said of her appearance, according to People.

Is this all about virtue signaling by the left?

“So it all worked out.”

“It was weird, it was wild, it was fun. Believe it or not, it was a lot of my personality, who I really am,” she said. “Just wanting to live life vibrantly and take those risks because that’s how you grow.”

Fox has refused to comment on the report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
