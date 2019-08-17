Liberal Late Night Host Maher Rips Tlaib and Omar’s Pro-BDS Rhetoric: ‘It’s a Bulls*** Purity Test’

Liberal commentator Bill Maher on Friday night ripped the international movement to boycott Israel and slammed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her anti-Israel comments.

On his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher attacked the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which is supported by members of Congress including Omar and Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib as “a bulls— purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

Maher scoffed at what he called the underlying logic of the BDS movement.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, are mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

Maher said the BDS movement expects that the world will “forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

Maher said that the BDS movement is not simply to support equal rights.

“Let me read Omar Barghouti, one of the cofounders of the [BDS] movement. His quote: ‘No rational Palestinian … would ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine.’ So that’s where that comes from, this movement. Someone who doesn’t even want a Jewish state at all. Somehow, this side never gets presented in the American media,” Maher said.

Maher’s comments provoked praise on Twitter.

Thank you Mr. Maher for educating people about so many truths. In particular, tonight you have the distinction of being the only person on tv to explain what BDS is, it’s founder’s desire for Israel’s destruction, and the 1948 eviction of 850,00 Jews from Muslim lands. — Fran Chernowsky (@QuasiLegal) August 17, 2019

BILL MAHER simply pointed out BDs movement has no intent towards peace, doesn’t support living side by side and aims only to destroy Israel. Having been to Auschwitz, I am sensitive to maintaining a place where Jews can live Without threat of extinction. — Bryan from the ‘kee (@lookbryand) August 17, 2019

Maher didn’t hold back in slamming those who support the BDS movement (Omar, AOC, Tlaib, Pressley) This is worth a watch! https://t.co/0srYh7A3kR — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) August 17, 2019

Maher also noted that by denying Omar the right to enter its country, Israel was responding to her own comments aimed at attacking the Jewish state.

“Congresswoman Omar has said things like, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,’ ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’ ” Maher said.

“She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money.”

“I can see why they don’t get a hero’s welcome,” he added, referring to the Israeli government’s decision to bar Omar and Tlaib, a decision partially rescinded when Israel allowed Tlaib to visit family members but kept its ban on Omar in place.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

I approved her request as a gesture of goodwill on a humanitarian basis, but it was just a provocative request, aimed at bashing the State of Israel. Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.@realDonaldTrump @RashidaTlaib — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) August 16, 2019

Once given permission to enter, however, Tlaib then canceled her trip, Fox News reported.

