Liberal Late Night Host Maher Rips Tlaib and Omar’s Pro-BDS Rhetoric: ‘It’s a Bulls*** Purity Test’

By Jack Davis
Published August 17, 2019 at 10:21am
Liberal commentator Bill Maher on Friday night ripped the international movement to boycott Israel and slammed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her anti-Israel comments.

On his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher attacked the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which is supported by members of Congress including Omar and Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib as “a bulls— purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

Maher scoffed at what he called the underlying logic of the BDS movement.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, are mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

Maher said the BDS movement expects that the world will “forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

Maher said that the BDS movement is not simply to support equal rights.

“Let me read Omar Barghouti, one of the cofounders of the [BDS] movement. His quote: ‘No rational Palestinian … would ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine.’ So that’s where that comes from, this movement. Someone who doesn’t even want a Jewish state at all. Somehow, this side never gets presented in the American media,” Maher said.

Maher’s comments provoked praise on Twitter.

Maher also noted that by denying Omar the right to enter its country, Israel was responding to her own comments aimed at attacking the Jewish state.

“Congresswoman Omar has said things like, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,’ ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’ ” Maher said.

“She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money.”

“I can see why they don’t get a hero’s welcome,” he added, referring to the Israeli government’s decision to bar Omar and Tlaib, a decision partially rescinded when Israel allowed Tlaib to visit family members but kept its ban on Omar in place.

Once given permission to enter, however, Tlaib then canceled her trip, Fox News reported.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
